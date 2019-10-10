CAIRO — Region 1-AAAA supremacy is on the line Friday night when the Cairo Syrupmakers return to Columbus. A week after dismantling the Columbus Blue Devils 39-0, the Syrupmakers will hit the road for the second straight week to play Carver-Columbus.
Each team is undefeated in region play with identical 4-0 records, meaning Friday night's winner will have an inside track to the region crown.
“Whoever wins this one will be in the driver's seat to win the region, home field in the playoffs, all that,” Cairo coach Steve Devoursney said. “It's a big game.”
Outside of defending Class AAAAA champion Bainbridge, Carver will present the biggest challenge for the Syrupmakers during the regular season. Carver is 5-1 and has reeled off five straight wins following an opening loss to Harris County.
“They've got a good football team. They've played six games and only punted four times,” Devoursney said. “They hardly ever get into a third-and-long situation on offense.
“They've got a bunch of kids that can run and have big defensive linemen. It's going to be a big challenge for us this week.”
The Tigers have scored at least 26 points in all six games and have eclipsed 40 points in four games. It's the most dynamic offensive attack the Syrupmakers defense will have faced this year.
“We've got to tackle well and then we've got to be in the right position,” Devoursney said. “We've got to make sure we're in the right spot and tackle well. It's by far the best offensive team we've seen all year.
“They've got two Division I receivers. They've got a running back (Khiari McCoy) that's got two touchdowns on punt returns and two touchdowns on kickoff returns, five 70-plus-yard touchdowns, very fast kid that can run. We just haven't seen a team that's got so many explosive kids on offense.”
