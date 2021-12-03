VALDOSTA – With an appearance in the NCAA Division II semifinals on the line Saturday, the question is who will stay hot.
The fifth-ranked Valdosta State Blazers appeared to regain their fire in a record-setting 66-35 win against West Georgia last week.
The Blazers racked up a program-record 719 yards against the Wolves and the 66 points scored marked the 14th time the Blazers have scored 60 or more points in a game.
The Blazers had a season-high 48 rushes for 365 yards – the fifth time VSU has gone over 300 yards rushing this season. Seth McGill led the rushing attack with 17 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Ivory Durham went 22 of 31 for 354 yards with three touchdowns against West Georgia. Graduate students Lio'undre Gallimore and Brian Saunds combined for 13 catches for 276 yards and a touchdown in the win.
After giving up an uncharacteristic 61 points in their regular season finale against reigning national champion West Florida Nov. 13, the No. 1 seed Blazers earned a first-round bye in this year's playoffs. Judging by their lopsided win last weekend, the Blazers used the bye to get healthy and return rejuvenated.
"I think they did a great job of taking advantage of that week," VSU head coach Gary Goff said. "We had a lot of people that were out of practice (leading up to the West Florida game). We had three starters that didn't play in that game at all. I think the combination of everything just kind of built up, to be honest, and it was a perfect storm. But, hats off to them; they played a great game and we didn't. That bye week was crucial. We had two weeks to get prepared for West Georgia. I think you saw our guys really hungry to get out there and compete again.
"We've got a lot of veterans on this team and they sense that we're getting closer and closer to accomplishing our mission and therefore, they've kind of turned things up each and every day. They're excited to play. They're excited to get out there. It's pretty hard to be going at this for 18, 19 weeks right now and keeping a football team locked in. Credit to our seniors – they've done that and I think it's just the experience that they've been in this situation before and they know what's at stake."
The No. 10 Bowie State Bulldogs come into Saturday riding a 12-game winning streak after dispatching Newberry 13-10 in Round 2.
The Bulldogs rode a strong second half led by Ja’rome Johnson to defeat Newberry. Johnson completed 15 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns – both scores going to receiver Keshane Hinckley.
The Bulldogs' defense held the Wolves to 214 yards of total offense while the Bulldogs' offense generated 264 yards on its own.
In the Blazers' run to the national championship in 2018, they hosted the Bulldogs led by standout quarterback Amir Hall. The Blazers erupted after a slow start to blow out the Bulldogs 66-16.
"They're good – they've got the No. 5 defense in the country," Goff said of the Bulldogs. "They're big, physical, fast. Their defensive lineman is really, really good. They've got a linebacker that's really, really good. I expect them to come in here and be excited to play and give us their best shot. They felt like, in '18, they came here and for about a quarter-and-a-half to two quarters, they played a really good football game that got away from them at the end of the game.
"They're an electric team. Their quarterback is very dynamic, very similar to our quarterback. Their defense is really good at creating turnovers – they are third in the country at creating turnovers this year. We're going to have to play our best game, for sure, and like always, protect the football and find a way to get in the end zone."
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The winner of Saturday's game will face the winner of Colorado School of Mines-Angelo State in next week's semifinal game.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
