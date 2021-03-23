Top Finishers

ALBANY –– The Lowndes High track and field team notched another first place finish, this time at the L.C. Smith and Winfred Benson Relays on Saturday.
Women - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored
1) Lowndes High School 131.50
2) Valdosta High School 104
3) Westover High School 98.50
4) Northside, Warner Robins 72.50
5) Lee County 70
6) Tift County High School 53
7) Worth County HS 29
8) Colquitt County 21.50
9) Bainbridge High School 20
9) Monroe Comprehensive High 20
11) G.W. Carver, Columbus 17
12) Deerfield-Windsor School 16
13) Thomasville High School 7
14) Dougherty 6
Men - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored
1) Lowndes High School 179
2) Valdosta High School 74
3) Westover High School 64
4) Northside, Warner Robins 55
5) Bainbridge High School 43
6) Dougherty 41
7) Tift County High School 39
8) Lee County 36
8) Colquitt County 36
10) Deerfield-Windsor School 34
11) G.W. Carver, Columbus 29
12) Monroe Comprehensive High 28
13) Worth County HS 16
14) Cairo 14
15) Thomasville High School 9
16) Sherwood Christian 4
