Top Finishers

Submitted PhotoThe Lowndes track and field team finished first at the L.C. Smith and Winfred Benson Relays on Saturday.

ALBANY –– The Lowndes High track and field team notched another first place finish, this time at the L.C. Smith and Winfred Benson Relays on Saturday.

Women - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored

1) Lowndes High School 131.50

2) Valdosta High School 104 

3) Westover High School 98.50

4) Northside, Warner Robins 72.50

5) Lee County 70

6) Tift County High School 53

7) Worth County HS 29 

8) Colquitt County 21.50

9) Bainbridge High School 20 

9) Monroe Comprehensive High 20 

11) G.W. Carver, Columbus 17

12) Deerfield-Windsor School 16 

13) Thomasville High School 7 

14) Dougherty 6 

Men - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored

1) Lowndes High School 179 

2) Valdosta High School 74 

3) Westover High School 64 

4) Northside, Warner Robins 55 

5) Bainbridge High School 43

6) Dougherty 41 

7) Tift County High School 39

8) Lee County 36 

8) Colquitt County 36 

10) Deerfield-Windsor School 34 

11) G.W. Carver, Columbus 29

12) Monroe Comprehensive High 28 

13) Worth County HS 16 

14) Cairo 14 

15) Thomasville High School 9 

16) Sherwood Christian 4

