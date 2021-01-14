VALDOSTA –– The Aucilla Christian Lady Warriors made the trip up to Highland Christian from Monticello in search of a win, and they did just that, edging the Lady Eagles 41-35 on Monday.
The Lady Eagles were without two of their top playmakers on the evening, and it showed at times.
Aucilla quickly went on a 5-0 run in less than two minutes and let the Lady Eagles know that they would be in for a long night.
Sophomore guard Sammi Drawdy showed that age is just a number, as she gave the Highland defense fits very early on.
The Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Eagles 14-2 to end the first period, with the only two points coming from senior Nevaeh Wallace scoring two free throws.
In the second quarter, not much had changed as midway through the quarter, the Lady Warriors went on a 7-3 run with the only points coming on free throws from Wallace.
Addy Gatson finally stopped the bleeding, as she scored the first basket of the night for the Lady Eagles, after she got a steal and a fast-break layup.
Gatson would finish the evening with six total steals in the game, as well as twelve points, leading the team in scoring.
A two-pointer from Courtney McCormick and a free throw by Wallace, plus two more from Gatson would complete the scoring for the Lady Eagles, as they would go into the half down 23-11.
The halftime speech from head coach Tim Kelsie and assistant coach Randy Arnold seemed to be effective, as the Lady Eagles came out as a different team in the third period.
Coming out of the locker room, the Lady Eagles would go on an impressive run of 13-5, showing that they were down, but they were not out of the fight quite yet.
Gatson scored nine of her points in the third quarter alone, helping the Lady Eagles to narrow the gap and help get out of the hole.
Wallace dominated on defense, as she got four of her seven steals in the third, as well as a block and a pair of rebounds to help her team get back in the game.
Highland battled back from 16 points down to lead by one on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter.
With less than two minutes in the game, Highland found themselves down by one, with a shot to win the game, but they saw it slip through their fingertips, as the Lady Warriors eventually pulled away with the win.
Highland returns home Jan. 21 against Citizens Christian. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
