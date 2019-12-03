Titletown Titans earn bye in Pop Warner Super Bowl

VALDOSTA –– The 63rd Pop Warner Super Bowl begins Dec. 7 in Orlando, Fla.
The Titletown Titans' Jr. Pee Wee team earned a first-round bye in the tournament, paving its way to the semifinals. The team and its supporters learned of the bye during the Pop Warner 2019 Bracket Reveal Show on ESPN3 Monday night at Big Nick's.
"It's big," James Gatlin, President of the Titletown Titans, said. "It means we're still going to have to work hard. It cuts down the travel expenses but on the same token, it really helps us out financially. ... The fact that we're the only team in the state of Georgia and nobody from Georgia has even won it, we have a statement to make. We're going to prove to the world that Georgia football is the best."
Gatlin continued, "There's a lot of pressure, but at the same time, we're Titletown. We're used to the pressure. We just have to fulfill."
The Titans Jr. Pee Wee team will compete against the winner of the Blackhawks AC (PA) –– Ocoee Bulldogs (FL) game on Dec. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
With the team's first game coming in the semifinal round, Titans 11U quarterback Tayten Snellgrove expressed excitement and confidence at learning of the first-round bye.
"It means a lot," Snellgrove said. "I've been working all season long with these guys and I feel good about what we're about to do in these next few weeks. ... I feel blessed that I get to represent (Georgia) and knowing that there's no other team in this state makes me feel good about my team and myself. I'm really excited, I've been working all season with my guys for this. I feel real excited."
The Titans will also be competing in the U14 Championships against the Hartford Hurricanes (CT) Sunday afternoon at 3:30.
The winner of the quarterfinal matchup will go on to face the winner of the San Antonio Gorillas (TX) and the Pana'ewa Ali'l.
Titans 14U receiver-athlete Kylan Fox is amped up for the chance to compete for a Pop Warner Super Bowl championship this weekend.
After not sealing the deal in 2016, Fox says he and his teammates are eager to prove themselves this year.
"We're really excited," Fox said. "We've just got to come out and play as a team –– no me-ball. If we played as a team, we can do what we want to do."
When asked what gives his team confidence heading into Sunday's game, Fox pointed to team chemistry and coaching.
"The coaching, the vibe we have at practice, the way we get coached is just on a different level," Fox said.
To assist the Titans in their quest for the Pop Warner Super Bowl, the team is seeking donations. To donate to the Titans, visit www.gofundme.com/f/fzzuq-titletown-titans
