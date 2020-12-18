Titletown Tailored: Wade reflects on his time at Valdosta and Lowndes

VALDOSTA –– He’s good on all sides of Valdosta.
Lowndes senior defensive end Quinton Wade is a true TitleTown native, playing for both Valdosta and Lowndes over his high school career.
The 17-year-old contributes to the pass rush for the Vikings as he has picked up 17 tackles and is second on the team in sacks with four in eight games played.
Wade has played football as long as he can remember during his upbringing.
He was always Viking at heart, but moving across town kept him from spending all four of his high school years at Lowndes with his senior year being his first and last year with the school.
“I came up with a good life,” the senior defensive end said in the locker room. “My mama taught me right from wrong. I started off in the country going to Clyattville Elementary School, but I moved to Valdosta City Schools and went Newbern Middle School and Valdosta High. I always had it in me to be a Viking, but I played for Valdosta last year. It was cool playing for both teams.”
The physical aspect that comes with the game of football is what made Wade fall in love with it.
He feels that the game has been good to him by keeping him on a straight path in life.
“Sometimes, I'm angry,” Wade said. “That’s how I let out my anger. You can hit the man in front of you and it is legal. It helps me release stress and pain. Football has done a lot for me by keeping on me on track and not being in the streets. Football changed my life and I’m blessed to play the game.”
Though Valdosta and Lowndes have their rivalry, Wade wanted to have more chances shine and be noticed, which prompted his move to the Vikings.
He always reflects on the good times he had at Valdosta High and sees the Winnersville Classic as more of a brotherhood coming together with the sport.
“I miss my teammates at Valdosta,” Wade said. “I feel like I have more opportunities over here at Lowndes. Stuff started getting better once I moved and started playing here. I had some good times and experiences at Valdosta. I like them both, though. One is not better than the other. It’s a brotherhood.”
Wade took home Second Team All-Region honors for his senior year and committed to the University of Pikeville (NAIA) Dec. 15.
A player that Wade studies is Washington Football Team rookie defensive end Chase Young.
“I look up to Chase Young,” Wade said. “He’s young but he’s going to be one of the greatest defensive linemen that we’ve seen in years. I focus on him and watch him before my games to look at his pass rush moves to pick up.”
Whenever the All-Region defensive end is not on the field, he spends his time playing video games, exercising or hanging out with his girlfriend, whom he credits some of his success to.
“I like to play the game and work out,” he said. “I chill with my girlfriend a lot too. She keeps me in the house, so I am not out doing anything crazy. She keeps me on track.”
Once Wade is done at Lowndes, he wants to play football and pursue a college degree while prepping himself to reach his full potential as a man in the world.
“I plan on going to college and getting a degree while playing college football,” he said. “I want to be the best man I can be and if I’m a father one day, I want to be the best version of that. I want to be great on and off the field.”
Once Wade gets to Pikeville, he wants to go into the field of business with dreams of being a store owner.
“I want to study business and be an entrepreneur,” he said. “I want to own a sports store and be able to manage it also.”
