Titletown High: Valdosta Wildcats Netflix documentary series to debut Aug. 27

VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta Wildcats are on their way to Netflix.
The Wildcats will be featured in the new Netflix series, "Titletown High," premiering Aug. 27.
Directed by Jason Sciavicco, the creator of the 2006 MTV reality show Two-a-Days, Titletown High follows the VHS football program through its first season under controversial head coach Rush Propst. Propst was also the head coach at Hoover High School during the two seasons of Two-a-Days.
Starring Propst, the series also features players Amari Jones, Jake Garcia, Grayson Leavy and Jacarrius Peak as well as students Lenley Gross, Zoey Watson, Morgan Miller, Malia Spells, Kendall Haden and Kaili Spells.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.