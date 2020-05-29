Tison, Panthers gear up for return of conditioning

HOMERVILLE – Clinch County football coach Don Tison Jr. is by nature an optimistic person. But even he understands the likelihood that his players have stayed in shape during their three months of being quarantined during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is not very good.
“We have a group of kids that really love football. They really understand how important it is to lift weights and be in shape and be fast. I know they all hadn't been doing it,” Tison said. “But I have a good feeling the majority of our key guys have been staying in pretty good shape.”
Tison will get a chance on June 8 to see which players have stayed in shape when the team begins summer workouts. The Georgia High School Association announced on May 21 that restrictions would be lifted and teams could report for workouts. However, the workouts come with strict guidelines that all teams have to follow.
“One of the guidelines is you can't have more than 20 people, players and coaches (in a group). The second thing about that, you have to be in a group and you can't go from group to group. I can't be there for session one with group A and then stick around and go to session 2 with group B. I can only be in one group, which is the same thing with players and coaches,” Tison said. “You can't switch in and out. Just coordinating it with the other coaches, making sure we're all on the same page.
“Probably the hardest guideline is going to be, that we've got to do, is staying within the social distancing guidelines of staying spread out. Our weight room isn't that big so we have to make sure we have the correct numbers in there so we can stay spread out.”
There's been some doubt about the 2020 season ever since the pandemic halted high school sports activities in mid-March. Coaches have already missed spring practices since the GHSA announced on April 2 that all sports activities would be canceled for the rest of the semester. This came a day after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced he was closing schools for the final two months.
After meeting with the GHSA board, executive director Robin Hines issued guidance to member schools last week that they could report in June; not on June 1 as he initially planned for but on June 8.
“We're getting prepared and getting everything organized because we want to do everything we can possibly do to make sure we have a football season. This starting out on June 8 with the workouts, it's really getting started and hopefully, once we get into July, we'll get a new set of guidelines that's opening things up a little more and this leads us to playing football games in the fall,” Tison said. “We just want to make sure we have everything in place. We're taking every precaution and doing everything right.
“I'm hoping after 'dead week' we'll get a new set of guidelines and allow us to do a little more. I'm happy with what I've got. I'm not complaining a bit.”
“Dead week” is reserved for June 29 through July 3.
