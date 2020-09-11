Tift's Anders diagnosed with COVID-19

TIFTON — Tift County football has been without head coach Ashley Anders this week. The Blue Devils head coach has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Tift County Schools released a statement Thursday night: "Tift County head football coach Ashley Anders has been admitted to Tift Regional Medical Center after testing positive for both influenza and COVID19.
"Coach Anders started developing symptoms this week and immediately quarantined. He has not been in physical contact with the football team since last Friday. Please keep Coach Anders and his family in your prayers as he battles these illnesses."
