TIFTON –– It was a game to begin with, but it didn’t last long.
Tiftarea Academy (8-7) put the Valwood Lady Valiants (1-11) through a clinic on Friday night and won 61-32.
The Lady Valiants were in a battle with the Lady Panthers, trading the lead over four times in the opening quarter.
For those first eight minutes, the game was competitive –– sloppy –– but a competitive back-and-forth game.
Just for those eight minutes though.
Tiftarea then ran off with a lead during the second quarter that essentially sealed the game up.
A turnover party thrown by both teams then transformed into a 24-point run that put Brookwood up 30-9 with just over a minute to go in the first half.
It wasn’t easy for the Lady Valiants to attempt a comeback. At halftime, Valwood trailed 32-12, scoring just three points in the second quarter.
Already on edge from only finding one win so far this season, the team’s demeanor was visibly uninterested. The massive scoring run took them out of the game way before it was over.
“We really fought hard that first quarter, I was really proud of them,” Valwood head coach Stephanie Johnson said. “Second quarter, I had two (players) that decided to do their own thing and that kind of wrecked any momentum we had. Going into the second half, we tried to use our eighth graders. I think we got through to the two (players), they played a better game than they’ve played all year.”
Tiftarea kept out-rebounding, out-hustling and out-scoring the Lady Valiants, who were still distraught mentally from Tiftarea’s second quarter run.
Valwood proved it could hang in the beginning, but it didn’t matter. With plenty of time remaining, Valwood had already checked out.
Valwood’s Alexis Gosier led all scorers with 17 points.
Carlie Strenth led Tiftarea with 16 points.
The season has been tough for the Lady Valiants. Following the end of this back-to-back, Valwood will have a few days to unwind and practice before suiting up for another region game.
“(Leading up to next game) we’re going to focus on rebounding and patience,” Johnson said. “The backside rebounds are killing us every single time down the court.”
UP NEXT
Valwood has an away region game at Southland Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.