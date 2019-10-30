Tickets remain for the Lowndes-Colquitt game on Friday.
Reserved seat tickets are available on both the home side and visitor side. In addition to the reserved seats, general admission tickets are available on the visitor side also. Reserved seats are $10 each and general admission are $8 each. Tickets will go on sale at the gate at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and all tickets at the gate are $10 each.
Both the Vikings and Colquitt will have an open date on Nov. 8 and both will host a first round playoff game on Nov. 15. Tickets for this game will go on sale Monday morning Nov. 11. Due to the open date there will no Viking Touchdown Club meeting or Coaches Show on Monday, Nov. 4. The Viking Touchdown Club will meet on Monday, Nov. 11 at The Mill Pizza Buffet beginning at 6 p.m. The Coaches Show will follow and all the Viking football seniors will be recognized at the Coaches Show.
