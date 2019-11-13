VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State Blazer football fans interested in purchasing tickets for the 2019 regular season finale at West Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., in Carrollton, Ga., can purchase them through the VSU Athletic Ticket Office.
Fans also can call 229-333-SEAT (7328) to purchase tickets for the game. All general admission tickets are $10 per person and there is no youth or senior pricing for this game, while anyone under the age of five will be admitted free.
The Blazers are 9-0 and clinched at least a share of the 2019 Gulf South Conference title with a 26-21 win last Saturday versus West Florida.
VSU regained the top spot in the region rankings Monday after moving to No. 2 in the region ranking last week following its bye week. VSU has won a GSC-record 24-straight games heading into Saturday’s matchup.
Check back with vstateblazers.com for more information on the game, as it will be broadcast on ESPN3 and the Watch ESPN App as part of the GSC Game of the Week package.
