VALDOSTA –– The 24th Annual Valdosta State Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Brunch is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Student Union Ballroom located at 1500 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA, 31698. Fans can purchase tickets for the brunch at the link to the right of this article and the cost is $25 per person. The brunch ticket will allow access to the VSU basketball doubleheader that afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. in The Complex, as the Blazers battle Auburn Montgomery.
The 24th edition of the Athletic Hall of Fame includes an outstanding class featuring six former student-athletes, one long time contributor and an outstanding former coach. Below is information on the 2020 induction class.
Mark Catano
A football player in 1982 and 1983. One of the original Blazers that helped lay the framework for the incredible success that Valdosta State football has enjoyed in recent years, this powerhouse played for the very first VSU football team back in the early 80’s and was named VSU’s first ever football All-American.
Dominique Rothlaender
A women’s tennis player from 2007 through 2009. During her three years at Valdosta State, our next inductee was twice named an All-American. She represented the Blazers as a number one competitor in both singles and doubles play, and her accomplishments earned her First Team All-Gulf South Conference honors in each of her three years as a Blazer.
York Kurinsky
In the early 90’s this gridiron standout made a name for himself as one of the top offensive lineman in both the Gulf South Conference and the nation. Not only did he earn All-American honors for his efforts, but he was also named to the Gulf South Conference Team of the Quarter Century from 1971 through 1995. A football player in 1992 and 1993, it’s
Jordan Helton Cary
A women’s cross country runner from 2008 through 2011. In 2008, this cross country runner joined Coach Todd Smoot ‘s team and wasted no time establishing herself as one of the top runners in the history of the program. She ranks as the third fastest woman in VSU history in both the 5K and the 6K, and her efforts secured a host of awards in her career, including multiple All-GSC honors, All-Region, and a Division II All-Academic award.
Morgan Johnson Faulk
A softball player from 2010 through 2013. Our next inductee represents one of the most decorated student-athletes in Valdosta State Athletics history. During her career, she helped lead the VSU softball program to four consecutive Gulf South Conference titles and a national championship in 2012. Awards throughout her career include multiple All-American honors and two consecutive Gulf South Conference Commissioner’s Trophy awards.
Larry Dean
A football player from 2007 through 2010. A defensive juggernaut as a member of the Black Swarm in the first decade of the 2000’s, this inductee led the Blazers in tackles for three years and ranks second all-time in VSU history in the same category. His performance throughout his career was so influential that he was named both an All-American and National Defensive Player of the Year before entering a long professional career in the NFL and CFL.
Jean Snyder
A supporter of Blazer Athletics for as long as we can possibly remember. Few and far between can boosters be found that have supported Blazer Athletics for as long and as consistently as our next inductee. The contributions of this individual go well beyond monetary donations, a statement verified by countless hours spent sewing uniforms, transporting players to games, or just simply cheering from the stands.
Coach Charles Cooper
A coach from 1982 through 1994. As a women’s basketball coach at Valdosta State for over a decade, Coach Cooper compiled a successful coaching career that resulted in a .753 career winning percentage. His best season at Valdosta State was his 1983-84, when he led the Lady Blazers to a 30-3 record on the year, a Gulf South Conference Championship, and the program’s only appearance in the NCAA Division II Final Four.
