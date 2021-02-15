Ticketing information for the 2021 Region 1-6A basketball tournament has now been released.

All region tournament tickets will be sold digitally through GoFan ticketing. Please choose the appropriate link below to purchase your team's tickets. Tickets will only be sold on the day of the scheduled event beginning at 8 a.m. on that day. NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THE GATE!!!

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 - Valdosta Girls vs. Lee County Girls at 6:30 p.m. - https://gofan.co/app/events/233383

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 - Valdosta Boys vs. Houston County Boys at 7:30 p.m. - https://gofan.co/app/events/233386 

Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 - Girls Consolations Game at 6 p.m. - https://gofan.co/app/events/233385 

Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 - Boys Consolations Game at 7:30 p.m. - https://gofan.co/app/events/233385 

Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 - Girls Championship Game at 6 p.m. - https://gofan.co/app/events/233384 

Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 - Boys Championship Game at 7:30 p.m. - https://gofan.co/app/events/233384 

