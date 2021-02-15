Ticketing information for the 2021 Region 1-6A basketball tournament has now been released.
All region tournament tickets will be sold digitally through GoFan ticketing. Please choose the appropriate link below to purchase your team's tickets. Tickets will only be sold on the day of the scheduled event beginning at 8 a.m. on that day. NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THE GATE!!!
Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 - Valdosta Girls vs. Lee County Girls at 6:30 p.m. - https://gofan.co/app/events/233383
Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 - Valdosta Boys vs. Houston County Boys at 7:30 p.m. - https://gofan.co/app/events/233386
Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 - Girls Consolations Game at 6 p.m. - https://gofan.co/app/events/233385
Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 - Boys Consolations Game at 7:30 p.m. - https://gofan.co/app/events/233385
Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 - Girls Championship Game at 6 p.m. - https://gofan.co/app/events/233384
Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 - Boys Championship Game at 7:30 p.m. - https://gofan.co/app/events/233384
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.