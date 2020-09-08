After a hot, Saturday afternoon season-opening victory over Archer, the Lowndes Vikings return home this Friday, Sept. 11, for their home opener.
They will host the Griffin High Bears on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
Both season and single game tickets are on sale for this game and may be purchased at the ticket office. The ticket office will be open Wednesday – Friday as follows:
Wednesday –– 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Thursday –– 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Friday –– 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The ticket office is located in the Lowndes Board of Education building at 1592 Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.