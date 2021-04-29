Tickets for Corky Kell Classic on sale now

As previously announced, the Lowndes Vikings will kick off the regular season by participating in the Corky Kell Classic held at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Vikings kick off at 2:45 pm on Saturday, Aug. 21 against Walton High School.
To be able to participate, Lowndes had to guarantee the sale of 3,000 tickets. We choose to play in this event due partly to the feedback we received from our fans urging participation and the experience it affords our players, band members, and cheerleaders. Viking fans need not only to purchase tickets and attend, but to also make sure tickets are purchased from the Lowndes allotment. The Lowndes allotment can be found online at the following link: http://am.ticketmaster.com/mbs/lowndeshighschool
A promo code will be required and our promo code is VIKINGS21
Tickets are $21 each – this includes a $1 cleaning fee for the Mercedes Benz. Tickets are available on-line only and for the Vikings to receive credit for your purchase you must follow the above instructions. Present the digital ticket on your phone at the gate to gain entrance. The ticket is good for all five games played at the MBS on Saturday. All seating is general admission but with the capacity of the MBS, seating room will not be an issue. Saturday’s schedule is as follows.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
9 a.m. — Kell vs. McEachern
11:45 a.m. — Mill Creek vs. Parkview
2:45 p.m. — Lowndes vs. Walton
5:45 p.m. — North Gwinnett vs. Hoover (Ala.)
8:45 p.m. — Brookwood vs. Collins Hill
