VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta State softball doubleheader versus Georgia Southwestern has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather tomorrow. The doubleheader as scheduled for a 3 p.m. start at Steel's Diamond at Blazer Park.
VSU is 14-4 on the year and ranked No. 19 nationally. The Blazers will return to Gulf South Conference action this weekend as they welcome Lee to town for a three-game series beginning Saturday at 1 p.m. with a doubleheader. The series then is scheduled to conclude Sunday with at 1 p.m. first pitch.
Both the VSU and GSW softball staffs are looking for makeup dates, but none have been announced at this time. Check back with vstateblazers.com for updates.
