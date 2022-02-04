VALDOSTA – For a half, it was like old times for the Valdosta State Blazers – playing fast, scoring faster and overwhelming their opponents.
Led by freshman Ricky Brown, the Blazers unleashed a first-half firestorm – exploding for 51 points and draining 10 3-pointers to lead by as many as 24 points in the first 20 minutes. Brown's sixth trey of the night put VSU in front 45-21 with 4:46 left before halftime, sending the crowd of 923 inside The Complex into delirium.
Brown poured in 21 of his game-high 26 points in the first half, drilling 6 of 9 from beyond the arc.
The signature scoring binge proved to be the difference as the Blazers (11-9, 7-6 Gulf South Conference) held off a second-half charge from the Alabama Huntsville Chargers (13-9, 6-7) to win 87-71 Thursday night.
"Well, I've said this all year...the 3-point line changes the game," Blazers head coach Mike Helfer said. "It's almost like a dunk in the 80s or 90s. Now, the 3-pointer has more excitement to it than a dunk does so for us to make 10 in a half, that's just electric and it got the crowd going. It was incredible."
Brown wasn't alone in spearheading the Blazers' explosion. Redshirt junior guard Cam Hamilton added 11 points and three triples of his own in the first half and finished with 17 points on 6 of 18 shooting for the Blazers. Brown and Hamilton combined for 11 of the team's 12 treys in the game.
The Chargers outscored the Blazers 41-36 in the second half, cutting the VSU lead down to seven points on two occasions less than 7 minutes into the frame.
Though the frenetic pace the Blazers enjoyed early was reduced to a slower gait, what the Blazers lost in long range prowess, they gained in efficiency at the rim – shooting 50% from the floor in the second half.
Helfer credits the Chargers' defensive game plan for slowing his team's offense after halftime.
"They packed the lane and said, 'Okay, VSU, you have not shot 3s very well. You've got to shoot 3s and prove to us that you can make 'em,'" Helfer said. "We were able to make them in the first half so that forced them to come out of that pack defense they were in for probably the first 8, 9 minutes of the game."
Big man Mike Cole loomed large off the bench for the Blazers, going for an efficient 25 points and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes. Cole, who along with Brown was a team-high plus-28 Thursday night, made 10 of 13 field goals and 5 of 7 free throws.
Cole threw down several thunderous dunks and got virtually whatever he wanted on the interior.
When told of Cole's double-double after the game, Helfer's eyes widened with surprise.
"Wow, I didn't even know that," Helfer said. "I know Mike played really well around the rim like we needed him to. It doesn't surprise me (that he was so effective). I'm just proud of the way he played."
The Chargers entered Thursday as the GSC's top offense at 84.5 points per game. With their offense clicking and their defense seemingly prepared for the Chargers' Princeton offense, the Blazers held the Chargers to nearly 13 points below their average on 41.7% shooting for the game. UAH made 6 of 16 triples in the second half, finishing 8 of 26 on the night.
"We have worked hard defensively the last couple weeks, just trying to get better and better in the half court," Helfer said. "Our guys are picking up different things that we're trying to do and I give us credit tonight. The leading team in the GSC scoring in Huntsville averaging (84.5 points per game), we held them to 71. Tremendous defensive effort. They are a tremendous team. They just didn't shoot it well tonight. Maybe we had something to do with that. Maybe we didn't."
CJ Williamson led UAH with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Chaney Johnson added 14 points and five rebounds before fouling out in 28 minutes. Luke Burnett scored 13 points for the Chargers in the loss.
The Blazers return to action at home Saturday afternoon against the West Alabama Tigers, who defeated West Florida 79-69 on the road Thursday evening.
Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
VSU women 62
Alabama Huntsville 59
The Valdosta State women nearly squandered a 16-point lead as Alabama Huntsville whittled it down to just three in the closing seconds.
Despite having a chance to potentially tie the game after a VSU turnover on the inbounds with 5.2 seconds to play, the Chargers failed to get off a shot as time expired – allowing the Blazers to escape with a 62-59 win.
"I think, down the stretch, we got a little bit tight and we knew we weren't hitting our 3-point shots against the zone," head coach Deandra Schirmer said. "We were trying to force it inside, but that's what they were taking away – the inside game. It was a matter of having the confidence and hitting open shots and also not second guessing ourselves.
"There were lots of times where we're second guessing, pump faking on our passes when we've got people open and it's something where the nerves are high, the adrenaline is high in a game like that. They started making a run and we've got to be able to be poised down the stretch and that's something we're still working on."
Thursday night's game was a mixed bag for the Blazers, who outrebounded the Chargers 46-29 (19 offensive) and got 33 of their points by way of the 3-point shot.
While the ball movement was pristine to the tune of 15 assists on 19 field goals, the Blazers shot just 32.2% from the floor and committed 19 turnovers. Many of the turnovers came in the fourth quarter, which Schirmer attributed to nerves.
"The premise of our offense is keeping the ball hot," Schirmer said. "As you can imagine, if we're not doing that and we're being tight and we're turning the ball over, it really takes away from what we're trying to do. Credit to (Huntsville) for getting us out of the flow a little bit. I thought we were in the flow and we were going pretty well and then they came out and they were able to be aggressive and that's something that we've got to learn to respond to. We've had two of our losses in a similar fashion, so it was good to see us come out and actually put it away."
Though the game got tight late, the Blazers led wire-to-wire for their 16th win of the season.
VSU jumped out to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter and led 31-19 at halftime, holding the Chargers to 5 of 26 shooting in the first half.
Nicole Heyn delivered a do-it-all performance with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes. Heyn made 5 of 12 field goals overall and 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. Center Kwajelin Farrar had 11 points and seven rebounds while Tamiya Francis added 10 points and five assists in the win.
As a team, the Blazers hit on 11 of 34 triples in the game, many of them coming at key points as the Chargers threatened.
"You have to be competitors," Schirmer said. "When they're making their push, we've got to stay aggressive and push right back and that was something I was proud of this group for."
Holly Harris paced the Chargers with 14 points while Jirah Rogers added 10 off the bench. Alexis Woods narrowly missed a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
The Blazers have won two straight after dropping a pair of close games to Union and Benedict. They'll look to make it three straight when they host West Alabama Saturday afternoon.
"We'll be locked in for West Al. They're a very talented team – I think an NCAA-caliber team so it'll be another test," Schirmer said of the Tigers. "I'm just glad we're at home to have our Complex crowd behind us."
Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
