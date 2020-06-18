Three Blazers named Spring GSC All-Academic; 42 named to GSC Academic Honor Roll

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State junior men’s golfer Wesley Hanson, along with softball standouts senior Logan Hill and sophomore Kiley Robb were named to the GSC All-Academic Teams, the league office announced Wednesday. In addition, 42 Blazers were named to the GSC Spring Academic Honor Roll.
Hanson earned his second GSC All-Academic honor in his career as he has a 4.00 grade point average in management. He was named GSC Spring Men’s Golf Champion Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
A native of Macon, Hanson competed in five tournaments during the COVID-19 shortened 2019-20 campaign, finishing with a 75.6 stroke average in 15 rounds. He finished a season-best tied for 15th at the Saint Leo Invitational (Feb. 24-25) firing a 54-hole score of 225. He finished with 14 rounds in the 70s and a low-round of 71 at the Otter Invitational (Oct. 21-22).
Hill, a native of Lake Park, earns her second GSC All-Academic honor of her career. She was named a 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America® Second Team selection this season and was a GSC Top Ten honoree. She got off to a torrid pace to begin the season in 2020, before it was cut short in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She led the nation in home runs with 11 round-trippers and was second nationally in on base average at a .531 clip, while slugging a team-best .984 for sixth nationally. Hill was eighth nationally in total bases with 63 for second in the GSC, while hitting a team-high .406 for the season with 26 hits in 64 at bats. She had a team-high 25 RBI and drew 16 free passes for most on the team. Hill recorded 135 putouts in 142 chances with seven assists and no errors at first base for the Blazers. She has six multi-hit games for second on the team and had a season-high ten-game hitting streak, while reaching base in 15-straight games during the season to lead the team. Hill was named GSC Player of the Week once and had three games of two home runs to lead the team. She drove in seven on a 3 for 3 game with two runs scored and two home runs versus Albany State (2/27/20).
Had the season been played in its entirety, Hill was on pace for potentially setting the NCAA record for home runs in a season, as the record is 32 for NCAA Division II in a single season. Hill’s 11 dingers were in the first 23 games of the season before the Pandemic began. She has a 3.96 grade-point average in health sciences.
Robb, a native of Joliet, Ill., has a 3.87 GPA in health sciences also had a great sophomore campaign for the Blazers. She finished second on the team in 2020 in batting average a .353 clip in 23 starts. She recorded 24 hits for second on the team and scored 22 runs also good for second on the team. Robb hit four doubles with seven home runs and drove in 19. She slugged .721 and walked 11 times for a .438 on base average for eighth in the GSC. She had 45 putouts with 26 assists for a .986 fielding percentage and one error. Robb earned GSC Player of the Week honors once and had five multi-hit games and four multi-RBI contests. She finished the shortened season with a six-game hitting streak and reached base in 12-straight games during the season. She finished 17th nationally in home runs and second to Hill on the team, while she was eight in the GSC in total bases with 49. Robb earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors this season.
She had a standout redshirt freshman campaign in 2019 hitting .291 and led the team in home runs with 12, while belting eight doubles and scored 42 runs to tie for the team-lead. She had 40 RBI for the season to lead the team and slugged .570 for second on the team. She earned GSC Academic Honor Roll accolades last season.
