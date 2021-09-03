Thompkins named to D2Football.com Preseason All-America Second Team

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State junior running back Jamar Thompkins was named to the D2Football.com Preseason All-America Second Team, announced this week by the organization.
Thompkins, a native of Miami, Fla., is one of four players from the Gulf South Conference to be named to either the first or second team. Delta State defensive back Junior Faulk was named to the first team, while Thompkins, DSU's offensive lineman Innis Cloud V and West Florida's defensive back D'Anthony Bell earned second team honors.
Along with Delta State and West Florida, Virginia Union was the only other school on the Blazers' schedule to have a player named to the team as kicker Jefferson Souza earned first team honors. In addition to the Preseason All-America Teams, D2Football.com released a video of its preseason Top 25.
Thompkins, who was one of eight Blazers named to the Preseason All-GSC Team in August, has had a standout career thus far for the Blazers as he has played in 25 games with 22 starts in the backfield for his career. He is s two-time All-GSC first team selection, named GSC Freshman of the Year in 2018 and earned honorable mention All-America honors that season. He also was named to the prestigious GSC All-Decade Honorable Mention Team in 2020.
In 2019 as a sophomore, Thompkins followed up his outstanding freshman campaign as he led the GSC in all-purpose yards at 121.0 yards per game, while he was third in the nation in rushing yards per carry at 7.66 to lead the league. He earned D2CCA Second Team All-Region honors and finished second in the league and 38th nationally in rushing touchdowns with 11.
Thompkins has scored 132 points for his career on 20 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores for 22 total touchdowns. He has carried the ball 261 times for 2,279 yards for eighth all-time in program history in rushing yards. His 20 rushing touchdowns are good for ninth all-time in school history.
He and the No. 6-ranked Blazers open a highly anticipated 2021 season Saturday at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium versus Savannah State. It will be the first football game for the Blazers in 644 days dating back to November 30, 2019, in the second round of the NCAA postseason.
Tickets for the game on Saturday and all of the Blazers' six regular season home games can be purchased online by visiting vstateblazers.com or by calling 229-333-SEAT (7328).
This season the Blazers have six outstanding home games and the GSC has entered into a four-year agreement with FloSports that will move all GSC member schools' football livestream broadcasts to a subscription delivery starting in the fall of 2021. The agreement also includes all Gulf South Conference postseason championship tournament games.
With this new GSC package, all VSU football livestream broadcasts will be available exclusively through FloSports. Fans can purchase a monthly membership for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $150 ($12.50/month). The yearly membership is a saving of nearly $90. The membership will include:
Access to livestream broadcasts of ALL GSC football playing institutions
Access to FloSports' weekly GSC Football studio show
Access to FloSports produced features on GSC student-athletes
Access to GSC championship tournament game broadcasts
Access to other FloSports broadcasts
In this partnership, the Gulf South Conference and the FloSports team will collaborate on a new weekly studio show dedicated to news, interviews, features on student-athletes and analysis on the conference's football programs throughout the season.
Through the support of FloSports, the conference's sports outside of football will have amplified coverage. In 2020-21, the GSC Cross Country, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field were live streamed for the first time in league history.
