Reserved seating tickets for the Thomasville High School semifinal playoff game vs.Dublin on December 6 will continue to be on sale today from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Reserved seating tickets will be $18 for chair backs and $15 (no chair backs- Section 0).
General admission tickets for the playoff game will be on sale today, December 6 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Please note at 3:30 pm, ticket sales will be ending at the prescribed time due to mandatory meetings before the game.
General admission tickets will be $15.
Student general admission will be $15 the night of the game. Thomasville High School and Scholars Academy students in ninth through 12th grades may purchase pre-sale tickets from the Dog Pen at a discount of $2 off the general admission price making the cost $13. Students may purchase one (1) ticket each. Please note: Only the Thomasville High School student may purchase the ticket.
All tickets can be purchased at Thomasville High School in the Dog Pen (school store) Friday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
