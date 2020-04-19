Thomas: Propst most important hire since Hyder

At long last, the Valdosta Wildcats finally have their man.
After months of speculation, rumor and vitriol, Rush Propst will be the next coach tasked with restoring the ‘Cats to prominence.
Propst was voted in Tuesday by a 5-4 vote — the same vote that led to former coach Alan Rodemaker not being brought back. The same five voters — Warren Lee, Liz Shumphard, Tyra Howard, Debra Bell and Kelisa Brown –– that voted against Rodemaker’s return voted for Propst’s hire.
Regardless of where you fall on whether or not Rodemaker should have been retained, the page now turns to the here and now.
Given the amount of controversy surrounding Rodemaker’s non-renewal, the hire of perhaps the most controversial, polarizing coach in high school football will be a talking point for months to come.
Propst hasn’t coached a high school football game since 2018, when he was fired at Colquitt County over allegations of ethics violations – a recurring theme dating back to his time at Hoover (Ala.) that saw him resign over questions of impropriety.
In the hours following Tuesday’s vote, reaction has been mostly split. On one side, a large segment of people don’t believe Propst was the right man for the job. On the other side, Propst signifies the proverbial golden goose — the one coach that can evoke the glory days of Nick Hyder and Wildcat dominance.
In spite of any transgressions, Propst is a proven winner — five state titles at Hoover, back-to-back state titles at Colquitt County, a career 299-92 record over 30 years.
Those chafed by Rodemaker’s dismissal point to the work Rodemaker did to help revitalize a Wildcats program that had not won a state title since 1998. Rodemaker went 36-17 in four years as head coach, winning a state title in his first season as head coach.
Despite advancing to the state quarterfinals each of the past two years, the ‘Cats weren’t able to break through and make it back to a state championship game.
There’s no shame in that, although Valdosta’s head-scratching 16-14 loss to Richmond Hill last year won’t be easily forgotten.
Rodemaker was just the latest man to be clipped in Valdosta coaching lore. Mike O’Brien went 70-20, Charlie Greene went 17-3. It’s a bit of a dark, not-so-hidden secret — coaches haven’t always kept their jobs at Valdosta despite their winning records.
For the first time since Hyder, the Wildcats will have a household name roaming the sidelines in Propst.
Many coaches were interviewed — coaches that have won state championships and are proven leaders of young men, but Propst was always on the periphery.
If football is able to be played this fall, all eyes will be on Valdosta High School.
Tuesday’s hiring of Propst may be the most important hire at Valdosta High since Nick Hyder.
Hyder went 302-48-5 in his career while Propst’s first win at Valdosta will be No. 300.
Propst’s seven state titles is identical to Hyder, who won seven of his own at Valdosta with 13 region crowns to boot.
The rub is Propst’s well-publicized failings compared to the legacy of enduring character and virtue Hyder’s tenure left on Valdosta’s program.
While it remains stunning to a lot of people that Propst still manages to get gigs as a head coach, the bottom line has always been winning.
No one can question Propst’s track record to deliver the bottom line.
Expectations will surely run rampant when the ‘Cats take the field Aug. 22 against Warner Robins.
Specifically, Propst will need to win right away to win over his detractors.
Given the roster coming back, the ‘Cats will be favored to win state this year.
Thousands will pour into Bazemore-Hyder Stadium to see what Propst can do now that he has his dream job.
As the winningest high school football team in the nation, Valdosta now has immense pressure to not only win, but win big again.
Letting a coach like Rodemaker walk was a tremendous gamble.
By hiring Rush Propst, Valdosta just pushed its chips to the center of the table.
Shane Thomas is The Valdosta Daily Times sports editor.
