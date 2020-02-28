VALDOSTA––Lowndes hosted the first day of the Border War Challenge on Friday. They faced Miami Springs and Coral Reef in doubleheader action on Friday and will face Ponte Verde today at 10 a.m. to conclude the weekend action.
This Means War: Lowndes hosts three South Florida schools in baseball border challenge
Juston Lewis
