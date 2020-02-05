QUITMAN –– The Brooks County Trojans could not finish as they lost 42-39 in their Region 1-2A tournament matchup against Berrien.
Brooks had the advantage after the first quarter, despite both teams getting off to slow starts.
Ni’Tavion Burrus checked in and sunk a three pointer with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.
Then both teams scored another bucket with Ja’Karius Jenkins knocking down two free throws with four seconds left end the quarter with a 12-6 lead.
Brooks head coach Darious Dennard felt that both teams simply knew what each other were going to do.
“Both teams were taking away the first and second options,” Dennard said.
Teams came out flat in in the second quarter.
Only four combined points were scored within the first five and a half minutes until Exzavion Chappell scored on a fast break with 2:25 left in the quarter.
Omari Arnold then stole the ensuing inbound and went all the way to give Brooks a ten-point lead.
But Arnold wasn’t done as he jetted down the court to block a corner three attempt by Berrien.
“They calmed down and executed. This season has had its ups and downs, but the ups comes when poise and composure instead of being uncharacteristic,” Dennard said.
Kevo Clark of Berrien had two free throw trips where he knocked down 3-4 to trim their deficit to 18-13 at halftime.
The teams traded shots for the most part in the third.
Brooks took the lead up to seven after an and-one by Khalil Proctor but a three pointer by Dante Williams made it 24-20 at the end of the third quarter.
Berrien kept trying to make a run for the lead.
Derrien Powell finally got them the lead but it was quickly taken back by Brooks’ J’shawn Baker.
Then Burrus threaded the needle on a pass to Trevon Head to get a 32-29 lead with 1:42 left in the game.
Dante Williams made a timely basket as he tied the game at 32 for Berrien with a three with 25 seconds which would send the game to overtime.
Brooks simply couldn’t make shots.
“When it comes to crunch time, we didn’t make plays. They made more plays than we did,” Dennard said.
Peter Tisby started the extra period off with a clear path to the basket to take the lead for Berrien.
Then Clark converted an and-one to get a 37-32 lead for Brooks with 2:15 left.
Brooks then got within three points after a Chappell lay up and a missed free throw.
But Ja’Karius Jenkins could not hit the half court prayer to tie the game.
With the loss, the Trojans were eliminated from state playoff contention.
“The future is bright; we are a very young team. We’re going to take some time off to get our feelings out then we’ll be right back to work. Hopefully we’ll come back better than ever next year,” Dennard said.
