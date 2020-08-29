VALDOSTA –– During his young career, four-star recruit and dual-threat quarterback Jacurri Brown has been a part of successful teams and played some big games.
His freshman year, he was part of the 10-4 Lowndes Vikings team who lost in the final four against Milton in 2018.
“That whole senior group was awesome and brought me in up under their wings and guided me through that,” Brown said. “Especially (Travis) Tisdale. He was a real good leader. It kind of worked out for me my freshman year because I got to play some due to injuries.”
In 2019, he quarterbacked the Vikings to a 14-1 record and state championship appearance, where they fell 17-9 against Marietta.
Brown has not forgot about that and comes into his junior season with an edge.
“We have a sour taste in our mouth,” a disgruntled Brown said about the state championship loss. “We lost on December 14, 2019. We are coming out with a chip on our shoulder. They better watch out.”
This mindset comes from a 6-foot-3, soon to be 17-year-old Brown, who celebrates his birthday on Sept. 4, a day before the Vikings season opener in the Corky Kell Classic against Archer.
Brown is a military child, born and raised in Valdosta.
“My dad is heavy in the military. He is in the Air Force. So, I got here through Moody, but he is now up in Delaware,” Brown said. “My mom is still here working. I am a dirty south Georgia boy.”
Brown’s football inspiration comes from his brother Laxavier Patterson, who played quarterback at Lowndes and Cook.
“Even though he’s not playing football anymore, he pushes and teaches me to this day,” Brown said of his brother’s influence.
Brown says he does not necessarily model his game after one player but instead, takes pieces from a few players and fuses them into one.
“I don’t really model my game behind a specific person, but I take things from other people and put it in my toolbox,” Brown said. “I can’t be Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes right now, so I just take something from them that could help me out.”
Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose, who is entering his first season with Lowndes feels that in his short time with him, Brown is mature for his age, a hard worker despite having natural talent, and is accepted by his teammates.
“He’s very disciplined, an extremely hard worker, and well-liked by the team because he communicates well with them,” DuBose said. “When you do all those things, people will play a little bit harder for you. They know that they have each other’s mutual respect and he has grown up with these guys. That leads a long way.”
DuBose preaches, ‘Do your job,’ to Brown to keep him from getting caught up in trying to win games himself.
“I’ve been telling him that he doesn’t have to do everything,” DuBose said. “He does not have to win the game. He has good players around him. Do what is in front of you and make the plays that opponents give you and if they try to take you away, get the ball in other people’s hands. I’m fully certain when the opportunity comes to make a play for the team, he can lead us to a win.”
DuBose knows that Brown will go on to play on the next level, but also wants him to know that scholastic excellence comes first.
“Academics are the most important thing,” DuBose said. “Yes, a lot of guys go to play football, but you must get your academics and degree. It does not matter if you get drafted after three years, you still need to get your degree. I think he gets that. Also, to humble yourself every day. Highs and lows. You must be able to humble yourself and stay equal. Challenge and push yourself to get one percent better every day. Don’t run from competition.”
Jacurri Brown feels like integrity, knowing when his actions affect others and progressing past disappointment are lessons he will always remember.
“I got integrity from Coach (Ed) Mitchell who’s at Valdosta now. Do what is right when no ones watching,” Brown said. “I feel like at school, there are a lot of eyes on me. But I still must do the right thing when no one is looking and progress through life. Say if I throw a pick and I get mad and slam my helmet on the ground. This whole O-line group will go to crap because they are young guys trying to grow up. Another one I could say is tomorrow’s a new day. I might have a bad day, but I feel like I suck right now. You can’t go into tomorrow holding on to a grudge, especially as a quarterback.”
Brown has posted a stat line of 1,850 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 2,222 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns over his first two seasons as a Viking.
He has picked up 14 scholarship offers including Auburn, Florida and Miami.
Brown’s first game as an upperclassman will be on Sept. 5 against Archer in the Corky Kell Classic, scheduled for 2 p.m. at Archer High School.
