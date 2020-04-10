'There's always a plan': Lowndes baseball reconciles with losing its season

VALDOSTA –– Lowndes baseball is feeling the effects of COVID-19. Last week, the team found out that the remainder of its season was cancelled by the Georgia High School Association, leaving many seniors and other members of the team without closure.
“It ain’t fun, I can tell you that,” Lowndes head coach Ryan Page said via phone interview Wednesday. “My heart breaks for the seniors and even for the younger guys. These guys work year round and they do everything to get ready for the season and for it to end so abruptly it’s tough for those kids. It’s heartbreaking for them.”
The Vikings made it through more than half of their regular season with a 7-9 record, but had yet to get into the meat of their region schedule.
In the first year of Page’s tenure as head coach, it felt like the Vikings were beginning to find a groove.
But it all came screeching to a halt with Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to keep schools closed for the remainder of the academic semester. Thus leaving student-athlete’s around the state without an end.
“I think our kids have handled it well,” Page said. “We’ve taken the approach that the good Lord does things for a reason and whatever the reason is, maybe it’ll make us stronger.”
Lowndes had seven seniors on its roster, some of which may get an opportunity to further their athletic careers.
For others, they’ll still likely assimilate into collegiate life, but without a chance to play the sport that they love.
At the end of the day, Page just wants them to be good men.
“I’ve been doing this for almost 20 years at different levels with different senior classes. I can honestly say without a doubt, this is by far the greatest group of young men that I’ve ever coached,” Page said about his players. “We’ll fight for them and continue to try to find places for them to go. The good news is, several of them already have places to go … these aren’t guys that are going on to play baseball but they’re going to go on and be doctors and attorney’s and other things. They’ll be great husbands and fathers one day.”
As of now, Page and the Vikings are moving forward with the set plans for the summer. Due to the cancellation of the spring season, the team may face more opponents during the summer. It’s an effort that Page said he’s talked with amongst other coaches at different programs.
The hope is that they’ll be able to make up lost game reps with summer opponents.
Despite losing the season, Page’s optimism is rooted in his faith. Not only his religious faith, but the faith that he’s gained from his players.
“This is all going to work out and it’ll all be over with shortly, hopefully,” Page said as a message to the community. “The Man upstairs has got a plan and we’re going to follow His plan and we’ll be better for it when it’s all over with. If anything I’d just hope that folks would know how great our kids are. The kids are resilient, they’re amazing. They bounce back and they’re going to move on and do great things. We hate it for them but it’ll make them stronger in the long run. I’m extremely proud of how they handled it. They blow me away with what kind of people they are, not baseball players, but people. That speaks volumes for their parents and what kind of parents they have. I’m so blessed to be able to coach at Lowndes and work with these kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.