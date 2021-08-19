'The Wolverine' returns: Valwood’s Rosier ready for senior year

HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants have a stud of a running back and linebacker returning in Demetris Rosier, also known to his teammates as “The Wolverine”.
After having a great comeback season after tearing his ACL, Rosier came out his junior and played just like his nickname. Rosier, who racked up 81 tackles last year for the Valiants, was a man no opposing offense wanted to see.
Behind his 81 tackles, Rosier led the Valiants in tackles with the next leading tackler 40 tackles behind.
Rosier has more in store for the Valiants in his senior season. This year, he will be moving to the offensive side of the ball to give defenses a problem to tackle now.
Rosier went into the offseason with the mindset to become a better football player for his team and community.
“My biggest focus was to get stronger, faster and improve in the areas that needed to be tweaked.” Rosier said. “I plan on giving the offense a player they can depend on to go get a first down every time they touch it and get in the pass game and make some plays.”
Rosier is going to be playing alongside his classmate this year, senior quarterback Dru Womack, whom he feels pretty good lining up beside.
“Having Dru in the backfield with me makes me feel comfortable because we already understand each other at all times,” Rosier said.
With that kind of connection, it’s going to be scary for opposing defenses if those two are in sync on nightly basis.
Valiants coach Justin Henderson has been big on his getting his kids more exposure this summer.
“He has put me through countless drills, taken me to 7-on-7 camps and even FCA OTA padded camp so that I’m used to seeing certain holes during a game.”
“The Wolverine” looks to give Valiants fans a show this season and once high school is over, he plans on attending college to play football and major in physical therapy so he can remain close to the sport he loves.
