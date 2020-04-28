The Waiting Game: Valwood baseball hopeful to salvage season

HAHIRA—COVID-19 has shutdown sports worldwide but for Valwood Baseball, it hit right through the gap.
The Valiant’s young season was cut short due to inclement weather and other scheduling issues well before it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
They were only able to face three opponents before the news of a two-week delay in the season was given.
Then they got news that the two-week delay had been extended to a later date.
But the latest update was that the Georgia Independent School Association would be willing to extend the season to June according to head coach Robert Shipman.
The process has invoked a range of emotions from the Valiants who went 1-2 in their three games but for now, all the team can do is wait and hope for the best.
“I think it was like frustration for us that we didn’t get to play,” Shipman said on the emotions the team has experienced during the hiatus. “Hopeful towards the middle. Now, It’s just trying to process what the ending could be. Which is the loss of a whole season.”
With the possibility of a portion of the season returning, Shipman took precautions to assist players with keeping in shape. While there hasn’t been a mandated workout schedule or plan, and the players are not allowed to use the school’s facilities, Shipman made sure his players had the means to stay active.
“We haven’t been able to workout at the facility but before we left I allowed all of our players to get their equipment and a week after that I met up and gave out a bunch of baseballs,” Shipman said. “So if anyone didn’t have baseballs to throw or any baseballs to hit off a tee, they could go hit.”
While the GHSA has cancelled the remainder of the season, the GISA has been slower on making a final decision.
Valwood baseball has seven seniors on the team. Thomas Davis, Wade Holton, Mason Williams, Maddux Wood, Colby McGee and Brodie Whiddon.
For some of the senior players, they may be able to go to the next level and further their athletic endeavors.
For others, the cancelation of their season would be cancelling their baseball careers.
That’s why they’ve been optimistic for one last chance to take the field.
Regardless of the outcome, Shipman vows to be there for the players—and their parents too.
“I’m still here for you,” Shipman said about his recent conversations with his team. “I’m still here for counsel. If anybody wants to reach out to me and talk about what’s going on I do that as well. Not just for players, but for parents as well.”
