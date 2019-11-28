HAHIRA –– Week after week Valwood gets closer and closer to the state championship they’ve sought out for. This week is another chance to get to the big stage but they’ll need to defeat Pinewood Christian to do so.
Pinewood Christian offers Valwood an unique challenge, something the Valiants haven’t had to contain this year –– a dynamic passing offense. Pinewood’s quarterback Mic Wasson, is the all-purpose yards leader in GISA AAA with 1,018 yards and is second behind Valwood’s Pate Hogan in passing yards with 1,346. Wasson is an all-around threat that will test Valwood’s defense like no one else.
“We just need to be sound and we’ve got to play the whole play,” Valwood head coach Justin Henderson said of his defense. “Because (Wasson) can scramble to extend plays and he can throw the ball about 60 yards in the air… He’s the real deal, if you come up and try to tackle him soft he’ll run through you. So it’s a huge challenge for the defense but we’re not shying away from the challenge. It actually excites us a little bit.”
All season long, Valwood has had to stop the run and this will be the first spread offense it’ll see. Henderson mentioned that playing this team will be like playing themselves in a sense, both run a spread offense with playmaking receivers and a quarterback that can fling it.
Valwood has came a long way with its run defense. At first it was shaky, now it can contain the best runners in the division. The Valiants' pass defense on the other hand has never been questioned, from safeties to the linebackers the Valiants have been excellent in coverage.
Ten interceptions is just over half of the takeaways the Valiants have forced this year. Add another nine takeaways from fumble recoveries and the Valiants have a grand total of 19 takeaways. They’re ball hawks that force turnovers, sometimes at the perfect time to swing momentum in their favor.
Valwood is coming off their 34-7 win against Deerfield-Windsor where their passing offense got on a roll. Pinewood just dominated Loganville Christian Academy 42-0 last week so both teams are coming in with blowout wins under their belt.
“(Pinewood) beat Loganville really really bad, and I walked away our Loganville game thinking how good they were,” Henderson said. “So if they can do that to a good team they can do that to us too.”
Valwood is aware of the talent on Pinewood’s team. They’ll also have to travel to Pinewood Christian to make matters more challenging. But no matter the situation the team strives to keep their focus and most importantly, their intensity.
“I’ve been preaching intensity the whole season,” Valwood receiver Aalah Brown said after last week's win. “We finally came out and played four quarters intense.”
Brown is not only a star player of this team but a leader as well. Valwood’s energy waver during games for most games, they hit highs and lows until last week. Last week was consistent, it not only showed Valwood’s talent, it also showed the players what happens when they keep their intensity.
With the implications of this game expect Valwood to keep that same intensity, or for them to bring even more.
“These guys, they know what this game means,” Henderson said. “We don’t have to coach effort at all this week, that’s great and I’m sure Pinewood doesn’t either.”
Kickoff for this GISA AAA Semifinal matchup is this Friday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.
Winner will advance to the Championship to play the winner between Tiftarea Academy and John Milledge Academy.
