Dec. 14 has been circled on my calendar for months. I knew it’d be the culmination of hard work, tired moments and success.
Many may think I’m referring to the 7A state championship but I’m not. I’m talking about my graduation ceremony that I’m foregoing to cover the state championship.
For the last four years, I’ve called TitleTown home.
Coming from Atlanta, it took time to get adjusted to the change of pace.
Thanks to my time in Patterson Hall, I didn’t have to undergo that adjustment alone. I met people who became friends that I can still rely on to this day. People who have supported me—in more ways than one—throughout my college career.
The largest support I received during my time at Valdosta State was through the numerous faculty members that acted as a guide through different hardships.
From Kristen Jowers and Dr. Carla Jordan who served as a listening ear and helped me navigate my academic and professional aspirations, to my journalism advisors Ted Geltner and Dr. Pat Miller, who helped me get a jumpstart in my career. Lastly, the mass media professors who gave as much care outside of the classroom as they did inside of it.
Dr. Colin Walker, Dennis Conway, Dr. Nicole Cox, Alicia Pryor, Jason Brown and Dorrian Baber tried their best to assist me along the way.
Even if I didn’t take their class during the semester, they always checked to make sure I stayed on task in my other courses.
A special thank you goes to Andrew Black who never gave up on me and never allowed me to give up on myself. You were a voice of reason when I was pushed to my limits. I’ll forever appreciate your dedication to the education of me and my peers.
I’ve been working for the Times in some capacity for more than two years.
I was able to freelance and cover high school sports while Derrick Davis was the sports editor. I still remember the phone call I received for my first shot.
It’s an opportunity that I’ll forever be grateful for and I’m appreciative for the patience that you had with me.
In March, I was given another shot.
This time by Shane Thomas.
Shane asked me to join his sports staff even though I still had two semesters of school left. It’s an opportunity that has been trying, to say the least.
Learning to balance work, school and extracurriculars has been a struggle, but Shane has helped me every step of the way.
On the days where I’d just need to vent, he’d be the person that was there to listen. If I had a question about work, he’d be the person that’d answer.
Due to Shane, I’ve been able to grow a lot in such short time –– not only as a journalist but as a person too.
I’ve been blessed enough to cover a state and national championship game in my career as a student journalist at VSU.
I want to thank anyone who has ever allowed me to interview them and trusted me enough to tell their story.
It means more than you’ll ever know.
I have one more story to tell before this day passes.
That’s why I chose to venture to Atlanta rather than stay in Valdosta and walk across the stage.
I wouldn’t feel right if I wasn’t the one to document the final moments of the season for Lowndes football.
I’m thankful for the experiences that I’ve made at VSU. I’m even more thankful for the future experiences to come in the Valdosta community.
Consider this a sign off, for now.
Juston Lewis is a sports reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times and an alum of Valdosta State University.
