The next steps: Vikings ready for fall practices

VALDOSTA – Two months of summer workouts come to an end this week with the five-day acclimation periods. Georgia High School Association teams will practice in full pads beginning Monday, Aug. 2. It's not a moment too soon for the Lowndes Vikings, who are ready to take the next step, says head coach Jamey DuBose.
“I think we've gotten better in the areas we needed to get better at. Our team is coming together, but we've still got some work to do. We're as good as you can be with helmets on, going through summer workouts,” DuBose said. “Football's played with pads on. We've got to progress to the next level and continue to get better.”
The Vikings have a little more than three weeks left before their season opener against Walton in the Corky Kell Classic on Aug. 21. Numerous question marks remain for the Region 1-AAAAAAA runners-up from last year. Lowndes returns just three starters on offense and three on defense.
“I think when you talk right now, the biggest concern currently would be the O-line and D-line and our linebacking corps,” DuBose said. “I thought they did great in the spring. I thought both units did an outstanding job. I think there was room for improvement. I think we've got to build depth and those are things we've been trying to work on.
“We've got to find out where we are; 7-on-7s on over, we've now got to block people and be able to put pressure on the quarterback. We've got to be able to stop the run. Those things will be addressed now. We'll find out hopefully over the next couple of weeks where we're really at.”
All Georgia high school football players are required to complete this week's five days of acclimation before practicing in full pads. This follows two months of camps, workouts and 7-on-7 passing leagues.
“When you go two months of just going against each other in helmets and doing all that, it gets kind of antsy; you want to get out and get some hitting in. We did do a padded OTA last week where we were able to go against an opponent a little bit and hit a little bit. That helped out,” DuBose said. “We've been to numerous 7-on-7 tournaments this summer, just participating and trying to get us better. I think now is the reality that football season is here.
“I think the three weeks in June, the four weeks in July and now we're progressing into acclimation week leading into the padded week. I think it's all coming at a good time. I think our guys are ready to do that. I think as a team we're ready to keep progressing and keep getting better as a unit.”
