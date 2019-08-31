VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State has partnered with The Salty Snapper restaurant in Valdosta to host The Gary Goff Radio Show, Monday evenings from 7-8 p.m. The show will be broadcast on Newstalk 105.9 FM with VSU Assistant Athletic Director for Development, Matt Malone, hosting the show. The Salty Snapper is located at 1405 Gornto Road in Valdosta.
The first show will be this Monday evening, Sept. 3, as the top-ranked and defending national champion Blazers get ready to open the 2019 season at Albany State on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m.
The Gary Goff Radio Show will have prizes each Monday throughout the football season and fans who attend the show will get 15% off at The Salty Snapper each Monday during the show. Come out to The Salty Snapper every Monday and hear from Goff about the 2019 Blazer football season as the team looks to defend its fourth national title.
