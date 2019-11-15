It’s a marathon, not a sprint.
The Brooks County Trojans have fought through disappointment and possibly season deciding factors throughout the season.
But despite their disappointing 2-3 start, the Trojans have risen.
In those three losses, the Trojans either squandered leads or wasted opportunities at claiming victory in the final period.
The Switch Up: Since then, the Trojans have put together a 4-1 record in their final five regular season contests, with three of the wins being by multiple possessions.
In their win against Fitzgerald, they came back from a 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to stun the Purple Hurricane 28-24.
This win reversed the disappointment they felt as they always lost games in the deciding moments.
Hey Arnold: Usually Ni’tavion Burrus is credited with his prowess at the quarterback position but in their last three regular season contests, running back Omari Arnold has jumped center stage. The sophomore’s last three contests have helped him eclipse his first 1,000-yard rushing season of his high school career. In the three wins, Arnold has rushed for 424 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per carry and tallied three touchdowns. His performances have given the Trojans a ‘pick your poison’ style offense as defenses will have to choose if they will want to allow him or Burrus to break for big performances.
Locked In and Locking Up: The Trojans defense has awakened.
Within the first four games, they gave up 50, 38, and 49-point performances.
But in the final three games of the regular season, the Trojan defense has gotten stubborn. The have allowed 14.3 points per game.
Their best performance came against Berrien County as they only allowed six points in the game. Cornerback Tyrek Thomas and Middle Linebacker Camron Priest has shared the wealth, tying each other on the team’s tackling leaderboard with 55.
Defensive end Jaquan Dawson has been the man on the defensive line, getting to the quarterback five times on the season.
For the secondary, Strong Safety Devin Edwards has been a constant as the senior leads the Trojans with five interceptions on the season,
Bring it all Around: It’s all coming together for the Trojans. I recall Head Coach Maurice Freeman telling me how his team could score enough points but could not deter their opponents from scoring early in the season. Leading up to the Trojans playoff opener against Washington County, they have made the proper strides in order to make a push for a playoff run or even an opportunity at the state title.
The Trojans first round matchup kicks off tonight at 7:30 from Veterans Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.