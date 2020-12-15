The Concrete Curtain delivers again for No. 3 Vikings

The Concrete Curtain has been the rock of the Lowndes Vikings' playoff success in this playoff run.
Since the GHSA 7A playoffs kicked off three weeks ago, the Vikings' defense has allowed 6.6 points per game.
Having Thomas Davis back on the defensive line alongside Leon Williams and Quinton Wade has been a recipe for success with Jacques Hunter missing in action the last two weeks.
This trio places opposing quarterbacks under pressure to have to make quick decisions with the ball that would ultimately end up going Lowndes’ way.
On the second line of defense, you have Matthew Trimble and Jalon Baker, who have accounted for one interception each to assist cornerbacks Tylar Belcher and Ramecia Burgman.
And lastly, the underrated Josh Pickett, who is a sure tackler from the free safety position teamed up with T.J. Quinn at strong safety.
The Vikings’ 11 may have bent at some points against the Milton Eagles, but they did not break.
The Eagles only completed five out of 18 of their passes on the night with an interception going to Baker to secure the win for the Vikings.
The Vikings were forcing the Eagles to beat them another way as they allowed Jordan McDonald to pick up 99 rushing yards while dual-threat quarterback Devin Farrell had -4 yards on five carries.
Basically, teams are going to have to go back to the drawing board to determine how they will combat the defensive attack of the Vikings in these playoffs.
Right now, they are playing lights out and have zero problems of keeping the pressure from the offense.
Next, they will be up against Collins Hill's junior quarterback Sam Horn, who has thrown for 35 touchdowns on the season with 20 of them going to junior wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Only time will tell how the Concrete Curtain will adapt to make playmaking difficult for the Eagles of Collins Hill.
Gerald Thomas III is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
