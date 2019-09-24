The Climb: Lowndes rises in national polls after Northwestern win

VALDOSTA –– Lowndes’ historic defeat of Miami Northwestern sent waves throughout the state and the nation. The Bulls were ranked No. 12 in High School Football America’s top 100 poll and No. 22 in MaxPreps’ Xcellent 25 poll.
Now, the Bulls have fallen out of the Xcellent poll and to 35 in the top 100.
But the win helped the Vikings make a splash.
Lowndes lands at No. 21 in the HSFA top 100 and the Xcellent 25 after the win.
The Vikings relied on senior play to lift them over the Bulls.
On a third & 21, after a double-pass, senior Ghetti Brown found Tony Wiseman streaking down the field for a 67-yard touchdown.
The touchdown gave Lowndes a 41-7 advantage but especially meant a lot to Wiseman who was held out of the last two games with a leg injury.
“It feels amazing especially against a top ranked team in the nation,” Wiseman said on Friday. “It’s a feeling that you’ve never had before … We’ve got to put in extra work. We can’t get a big head because we beat a top ranked team. We have to keep practicing like we do.”
For Brown, it’s his grown role for the Vikings. He was trusted to make the big play in a crucial game.
He’s been a three-year starter and while his final season at Lowndes is rounding out, he thinks the Vikings have a lot more games in their future.
“Obviously it’s senior night and I know my senior year is coming to an end but we’re trying to extend it,” Brown said after the game. “It was very big because it came against a great team, They were ranked nationally, higher than we was. But we came out and proved ourselves.”
Other seniors also made crucial plays when Lowndes needed them.
To start the second quarter the Vikings attempted and onside kick. The ball took a bounce and Shawn Martin recovered it untouched. When the Bulls tried to kick a field goal to score their first points of the game, Jaylon Jones broke through and blocked the kick.
“Knowing my team can perform like that means we can play with anybody,” Martin said as he stood on the field after the game. “Knowing that we can play with anybody shows how buying into the Viking way is the real way to play football.”
The Viking way of football was established long before Martin or any of his teammates were wearing the crimson jerseys. It dates back to head coach Joe Wilson and his establishment of Lowndes as a state football power.
Friday was the first unveiling of Joe Wilson Field at Sonny Martin Stadium.
Wilson was the first coach to lead the Vikings to a win over Valdosta and helped the Lowndes win its first state championship.
Prior to the game, Wilson was honored at midfield as an announcement was made that the playing surface at Martin Stadium would be known as Joe Wilson Field.
Then the team honored Wilson with the first win on the newly-named surface.
Now, they’ll look to further that as they host Valdosta in the Winnersville Classic this Friday.
“To be better than the past two years,” Martin said about his expectations against Valdosta. “The past two years we blew them out. This year we’re going to do something even better. Even greater. I can just feel it. It’s a gut feeling that I have. The gut feeling that I have is just from the belief in my team.”
