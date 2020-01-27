VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta Wildcats boys basketball team grabbed a strangle hold on the Region 1-6A championship with a 56-52 win on Saturday.
Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the 'Cats needed to dig deep to overcome the Trojans down the stretch. The 'Cats went 6-for-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter –– perhaps a sign of fatigue –– but senior guard Allin Floyd scored nine of his game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
Floyd's layup gave the 'Cats a nine-point lead with 1:50 to play. The Trojans refused to go away as sophomore big man Malik Brackins connected on a jump hook in the lane to kickstart one final push.
That push came in the form of a 10-3 run capped by a 3-pointer from junior guard MJ Taylor that cut the Valdosta lead to 54-52 with 4.1 seconds remaining. Floyd was fouled and sank both free throws with 3.2 seconds left for the final margin as the Trojans threw the ball away on the final possession.
"It was such an up-and-down game," Valdosta head coach Darrell Lockhart said. "Defensively, I thought we played well. We gave up some stuff late, but coming down late, we've got to make free throws. This is a good free throw shooting team so I don't know what the problem is, but we're going to fix that real fast."
Floyd's breakout game came at an opportune time for the 'Cats with leading scorer Ricky Brown struggling from the floor all game long.
After turning in a monster 34-point, seven-rebound game Friday against Northside, Brown finished with seven points against the Trojans. With both teams playing for the second time in two nights, Lockhart believes the Trojans may have had less fuel in the tank than his team did.
"I think (the back-to-back) affected the other team more than us," Lockhart said. "We've done it before and I'm pretty sure they have, but my guys are in pretty good shape. I don't think it affected us much, we just weren't mentally prepared tonight."
With the win, Valdosta improved to 20-2 overall and 5-1 in Region 1-6A with games against Houston County and Coffee left to play this Friday and Saturday. On the other side, Lee County drops to 16-6 and 5-2 in the region.
As the region standings look at the present moment, Valdosta sits atop the region ahead of second-place Lee County. Coffee is third at 3-3 followed by Houston County at 2-4 and Northside at 1-6.
"I don't mean to sound (cocky), but I think our team is better than we played tonight," Lockhart said. "I think we should've won this game without a close finish."
Valdosta girls 66
Lee Co. 16
The Valdosta girls took care of business on Saturday, smashing Lee County 66-16 in the opener.
The Lady 'Cats won their 17th straight game and were never seriously tested by the Trojans. Valdosta led 49-11 after three quarters and were able to rest its starters much of the fourth quarter as the team moved to 21-2 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in Region 1-6A.
With two games remaining, the Lady 'Cats have all but locked up the region championship and could host the first two rounds of the state playoffs.
UP NEXT
Valdosta hosts Houston County on Friday starting with the girls game at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30.
