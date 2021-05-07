The call stands: GHSA unanimously denies Valdosta High's final appeal

VALDOSTA –– Following Valdosta City Schools latest appeal to the GHSA Board of Trustees, the original ruling will stand.
After a three-hour hearing, the GHSA Board of Trustees denied Valdosta High School's final appeal Tuesday afternoon, moving forward with unprecedented sanctions on the Valdosta High football program.
Five players, including star players Amari Jones and Tajh Sanders, have been ruled ineligible for the 2021 season. The program has been fined $7,500 and the team will not be eligible for the 2021 postseason.
Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason pointed out that though the secretly recorded conversation between former Valdosta Touchdown Club Director Michael "Nub" Nelson and head coach Rush Propst was damning information, no concrete evidence has been brought forth to support the allegations made against Propst and the Valdosta High football program.
Cason released the following statement regarding the appeal:
"We are very disappointed by the denial of the final GHSA appeal. While we are disappointed in the outcome, we also realize that we have to keep looking forward and planning for our future as a program. I am very proud of our young men who have suited up for spring practice and are continuing to give 110% to the Wildcat football program. We've had over 160 young men participating over the last week and anticipate better times ahead for our team, our district and our community."
On April 27, the Valdosta Board of Education voted 5-3 to not renew Propst's contract for the 2021 season.
The Wildcats opened spring practice April 29 led by acting head coach Shelton Felton as a nationwide coaching search is still underway.
The Wildcats will play their spring game at Jones County on Saturday, May 15 at 8 p.m.
