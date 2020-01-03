VALDOSTA –– No. 22 Valdosta State knew it had to come in with a little extra Thursday night against rival West Florida.
The Blazers (9-3, 3-2 Gulf South Conference) played perhaps their best defensive game of the season in an 88-53 trouncing of the Argos (5-7, 2-3 GSC).
In a rarity, the Blazers forced the Argos into more turnovers (22) than made field goals (16). The Blazers’ length, athleticism and physicality swarmed the Argos and held them to 31 percent shooting for the game –– 20.7 percent in the second half.
“I thought our guys really were dialed in,” Helfer said. “They had a lot of respect for West Florida. Remember, two years ago, they were 28-4 and won the GSC Tournament. Our guys know that they’re a good program. They’re struggling a little bit, but they have an excellent coach and an excellent program. Our guys had an edge about them from the get-go and kept it throughout the game regardless of what happens.”
Sophomore reserve guard Cam Hamilton turned the game in the Blazers’ favor early, pouring in 18 of his game-high 25 points in the first half. Hamilton shot 9-of-15 from the floor and buried six 3s in nine attempts while tallying a team-high tying four steals in 31 minutes.
“We knew West Florida was a big, aggressive team so me coming off the bench, I know I’m a spark and I know I have to get it going and be aggressive,” Hamilton said. “We knew what we had to do to start 2020 and we came out with the win.”
The 5-11 spark plug is known more for his scoring touch, but according to Helfer, it was Hamilton’s defense that set the tone.
“He had 25 points, but I thought he was better defensively –– getting steals and getting his hands on the ball and pressuring their guards. I thought he really played a smart game all-around. Yes, the 25 points were nice, he made some 3s, but I thought he was really good defensively.”
In all, four Blazers finished in double figures. newly-minted starter Burke Putnam had 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting with a game-high nine assist and five rebounds. Senior guard Clay Guillozet posted a double-double with 10 points and a career-high 16 rebounds –– nine of which came on the offensive glass. Senior Bryce Smith also had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds to go along with two blocks.
The Blazers brutalized the Argos inside, outscoring them 42-18 in the paint and scored 19 points off second chances. They shot 47.2 percent for the game and knocked down 8-of-17 from beyond the arc while scoring 31 points off the Argos’ 22 turnovers.
Argos leading scorer Jon Brown came into Thursday’s game averaging 22.3 points per game. The sophomore guard was held to 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting with four rebounds in the loss.
A mid-range jumper by the Argos’ Todd Smith cut the VSU lead to 23-20 with 8 minutes left in the half. Putnam’s jumper on the ensuing possession ignited a 26-8 capped by a buzzer-beating fadeaway jumper by Guillozet to give the Blazers a 49-28 halftime lead.
The Blazers opened the game sloppy with five turnovers in the first 4 minutes of the game. But the turnover bug died quickly as the Blazers stopped throwing the ball away and began putting it in the basket.
The Blazers shot 54 percent in the first half.
“We started out the game –– we were real sloppy. I think we had five turnovers in 4 minutes,” Helfer said. “I think that was from not having played in two weeks. But then Cam comes in and we get it going –– not only offensively but defensively, it gave us a spark.
“I told our guys, we only had three more turnovers the rest of the half. We went from five turnovers in four minutes to three turnovers in 16 minutes and look what happened? That fed our offense to go on that run. It really started by taking care of the ball.”
VSU women 60
West Florida 59
Things got a little too close for comfort, but the Valdosta State Lady Blazers (11-2, 3-2 GSC) held on for a 60-59 win against West Florida (4-9, 0-5 GSC) in the opener.
Leading by 10 heading into the fourth quarter, the Blazers looked like they would coast to a cozy win on their home floor.
The Argos had other plans as they held the Blazers to 1-of-11 shooting in the frame and outscored VSU 14-5.
A layup by the Argos’ Ashaunti Brown tied the game at 58 with 1:12 left, but Blazers junior Kayla Bonilla quickly broke the tie with a baby hook shot in the paint with 53 seconds left.
On the next Argos possession, they looked to get the ball inside as Faithe Franklin drew a foul on Kayla Frey with a chance to tie the game once more.
Franklin split the two free throws, as the Blazers looked to run clock and perhaps stretch the lead.
The VSU offense stalled as the Argos were reluctant to foul, resulting in a difficult stepback 3-point attempt by Bonilla that clanged off the front rim with 15 seconds left.
Following a timeout, the Argos got the ball to leading scorer Danielle Norquest. Norquest drove to the rim, but botched the open layup attempt. A battle for the offensive rebound was won by Rachel McCree, but time expired before she could put up a winning attempt.
Playing without senior guard Nari Garner and junior Saniah Simpson-Patu, the shorthanded Blazers picked up their fourth straight win.
“I know Blazer Nation has already been heartbroken at the end of a game against the Argos recently with our football team,” head coach Deandra Schirmer said. “I was like, ‘Please don’t let a repeat happen for us.’ I was really adamant in our timeout that we really have to get to the offensive glass. It was tough watching that because I know (Norquest) wants that shot back –– she was open, so I know it was tough for her missing that shot.”
Bonilla was the only Blazer in double figures –– finishing with a game-high 22 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.
Playing longer stretches left the Blazers gassed down the stretch, but the final stop proved to be the difference.
“We were a little bit tired,” Bonilla said. “Our bench was short and we just knew we had to pick up our other teammates and make up for (Simpson-Patu and Garner) being out. We were really tired and that showed in the second half.”
The Argos got a monster game from Norquest in the loss as she finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds, but shot just 6-of-25 from the floor and 2-of-10 from 3-point range.
A hot shooting first half gave the Lady Blazers a 40-30 lead at the half. VSU shot 50 percent from the floor and 8-of-11 from 3-point range as Bonilla and freshmen Jillian King and Kendall Bollmer all splashed two triples apiece in the first 20 minutes.
Despite early foul trouble, Bonilla poured in 10 points in the first half, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor.
With shots falling early, the VSU offense hummed –– recording eight assists on 13 first-half field goals.
Defensively, the Blazers held the Argos to just 32.4 percent shooting in the first half. Norquest played every minute of the first half and nearly posted a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds.
UP NEXT
Valdosta State: Travels to face West Alabama on Saturday.
West Florida: Visits Montevallo on Monday, Jan. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.