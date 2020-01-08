VALDOSTA –– After a quality 69-59 win at West Alabama on Saturday, the Valdosta State men's basketball team returns home to host Mississippi College and Delta State, today and Saturday, respectively, at The Complex.
The Blazers are 10-3 on the year and 4-2 in Gulf South Conference play and will host the Choctaws at 8 p.m. on Thursday, before entertaining Delta State Saturday at 4 p.m. Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming of the games at vstateblazers.com on the men's basketball schedule page. The games also will be broadcast on 92.1 WDDQ FM with Mike Chason having the call.
In the win at West Alabama, VSU battled back from a slow start for a 32-30 lead at intermission. The Blazers then used a 21-3 run to start the second half for a 53-33 lead with 11:58 remaining. UWA pulled within 57-49 with 6:12 left, but VSU quickly responded pushing the lead back to double-digits. Senior Darrell Jones had a game-high 19 points on 7 of 12 from the field, with a triple and four free throws, along with seven rebounds leading four Blazer starters in double figures. Senior Clay Guillozet scored eight points for 1,002 career points and he eclipsed 500 career rebounds in the game (506). Guillozet became the 24th Blazer to achieve 1,000 career points in program history.
VSU is not ranked nor receiving votes this week in the NABC Top 25 and the D2SIDA Top 25. Alabama Huntsville is 13thin the NABC Top 25, while the Chargers are receiving votes in the D2SIDA Top 25, marking the only Gulf South Conference team to be in either poll. The Blazers are seventh in the South Region Top 10 by D2SIDA this week. Lee is fifth and UAH is sixth, while Montevallo and West Alabama are tied for tenth. Nova Southeastern leads the region top ten this week as it took over the top spot from Embry-Riddle, who fell to fourth.
In the GSC standings, Montevallo is the lone unbeaten team in league play with a 6-0 record, holding a one game lead over Lee. UAH and VSU are tied for third at 4-2, while UWA and Delta State are 3-2. Union sits at 3-3 this week rounding out teams .500 or better in conference play.
The Blazers enter the week as the top scoring team in the GSC at 86.7 points per game for 28th nationally. VSU 29thnationally in scoring margin at 12.7, while the team is 23rd nationally in blocks (61) for second in the league. The Blazers lead the league in offensive rebounds per game at 13.46 for 24th nationally and are first in the league in rebounding at 41.4 rebounds per game for 23rd nationally. VSU is 44th in the country in steals (112) for second in the league, while leading the conference in turnover margin at 3.3. The Blazers lead the league in turnovers at just 12.3 per game for 48th nationally.
Jones is 34th nationally and third in the conference in defensive rebounds per game at 6.7, while he is 23rd nationally and second in the league in double-doubles with six. Guillozet is 37th nationally and leads the league in offensive rebounds at 3.23 per game, while he is seventh in the league in scoring at 15.7 points per game to lead the team. Jones leads the team in rebounding at 9.6 per game for 24th nationally and first in the league. His 125 rebounds is good for second in the league in 24th nationally.
Mississippi College enters with a 6-6 record overall and a 2-4 mark in conference play. The Choctaws snapped a three-game skid with a 79-69 victory over Shorter on Saturday. MC enters averaging 68.8 points per game and allowing 67.8 per contest. The Choctaws are shooting .422 from the field on 288 of 682 and are 67 of 188 from beyond the arc for a .356 clip. The team is 182 of 271 from the line (.672), while averaging 39.3 rebounds per game (58th nationally and second in the league) and allowing 36.2 per contest.
The Choctaws are eighth nationally in blocks per game at 5.2 to lead the conference, while the team is 36th in defensive rebounds per game at 28.67 for second in the league. They commit the fewest fouls in the league with 192 for 53rd nationally. MC is holding teams to a .404 percentage from the field for the 16th-best field goal percentage defense in the country and third in the league.
Individually, MC is led by Winceton Edwards, who is averaging 12.9 points per game. He is 44 of 110 from the field (.400), while draining a team-high 19 triples and is 48 of 58 from the line (.828), as he is second in the GSC in free throw percentage. Winford Ross is second in scoring at 12.0 points per game. He is a team-high 52 of 104 from the field (.500) and is second in rebounding at 7.5 per game. Ross is sixth nationally in total blocks with 35 and fifth in blocks per game at 2.92, as both lead the conference. Zach Jones leads the team averaging 7.7 rebounds per game.
The Blazers have won the last six meetings in the series and the Choctaws won four prior to that. VSU leads the all-time series 19-17 since Jan. 10, 1983. VSU has won the last three home games versus MC, including a 106-90 decision on Feb. 14, 2019.
VSU Women
Coming off a big 79-67 victory at West Alabama on Saturday, the Valdosta State women's basketball team returns home to host Mississippi College and Delta State this week at The Complex.
The Lady Blazers battle Mississippi College tonight at 6 p.m., and host Delta State Saturday at 2 p.m. Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming, ticket information and more at vstateblazers.com on the women's basketball schedule page. The games also will be broadcast on 92.1 WDDQ FM with Mike Chason having the call.
In the victory at West Alabama, junior Kayla Bonilla dropped a season-high 29 points on 9 of 17 from the field with four triples and 7 of 11 from the line. Senior Cheray Saunders had 18 points on 8 of 10 from the field, while senior Nari Garner added 14 points and junior Delaney Bernard chipped in 11 points. VSU shot a season-high 60.8 percent for the game on 31 of 51, while draining seven triples and went 10 of 17 from the line. VSU held UWA to just 37.9 percent shooting for the game. It was the fifth-straight victory for the Lady Blazers. Bonilla earned Gulf South Conference Player of the Week honors for the second time this season for her efforts last week.
The Lady Blazers are 12-2 overall and 4-2 in Gulf South Conference play this week as they currently are fourth in the D2SIDA South Region Poll, released Monday. Lee, who VSU beat earlier this season for the lonely loss for the Lady Flames this season, is the top team in the region rankings, followed by Delta State, Union and the Lady Blazers. Montevallo rounds out the top five this week and West Georgia sits ninth among other teams ranked in the GSC. Delta State is ranked 16th in the D2SIDA Top 25, but receiving votes this week in the WBCA Top 25.
Mississippi College enters with a 6-6 record overall and a 3-3 mark in the GSC. The Choctaws downed Shorter 78-70 the last time out in Clinton, Miss., and have won four of their last six games. The Choctaws are led by Zariah Matthews, who leads the team averaging 13.2 points per game. She is 55 of 115 from the field (.478), while draining 13 treys for second on the team and she leads the team at 35 of 48 from the line (.729). Second on the team in scoring is Shanell Kitchens who is averaging 12.7 points per game. Coco Hobson is third in scoring at 11.0 points per game and leads the team in rebounding at 8.9 per contest. Hobson is second in made field goals with 54, while Kitchens leads the team with 14 treys.
As a team, the Choctaws are shooting at a .430 clip for the season, while holding teams to a .387 average from the field. MC has drained 45 triples for the year and is averaging 44 rebounds per game, while allowing 36.1. The team is averaging 71 points per game and allowing 67.1. MC leads the conference in steals with 149 for 27th nationally, while the .272 average against from beyond the arc is good for 42nd in the nation and third in the league. MC is forcing 20.6 turnovers per game for 44th nationally and second in the league. Matthews is 21st nationally in steals with 36.
The Lady Blazers have a 20-10 record against MC and have won the last four meetings in the series and seven of the last ten.
