Tebow named guest speaker for annual Spring Fundraising Banquet

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes would like to introduce its guest speaker for the annual Spring Fundraising Banquet in 2020 –– Tim Tebow.
The Southeast Georgia FCA annual Spring Fundraising Banquet to benefit Lowndes and surrounding counties will take place on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Lowndes High School Cafeteria. Table Sponsorships will be available in September.
Tebow was a two-time national champion with the Florida Gators, first round NFL draft pick and a Heisman Trophy winner. In addition, he currently serves as a college football analyst for ESPN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.