VALDOSTA – Just a taste.
The Valdosta State football team took the field at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium for its first padded scrimmage of the spring Saturday morning.
After a week off for spring break, the Blazers capped a week of four practice sessions with live contact with plenty of positives and areas for improvement to build towards before the team’s official spring game April 8.
“We just got back to it. We started off Monday with some 110s and getting them back from spring break and we had four practices this week. This is the only week we’re going to practice four times,” VSU head coach Tremaine Jackson said. “Those guys had to come back and have a make-up practice (Friday) from what we lost on the front side of spring break. They responded and it’s been really exciting.”
The scrimmage saw its fair share of highlights as senior quarterback Ivory Durham dazzled with a scintillating scramble for a first down. Durham dropped back to pass and saw none of his targets open downfield. With the defense closing in for a sack, Durham wriggled free to his right and made a man miss before cutting back to his left. As that lane closed, the 5-10 playmaker made at least five more cut backs before spinning away from a defender and darting into an opening down the left sideline for the first down. Durham’s teammates were in awe of the display, which has become a staple of his time with the Blazers.
“It was good to be out here with my brothers,” Durham said. “We were just getting back and getting used to playing together and incorporating the young guys, getting rough on this field and getting ready for the big moment.”
There was rust and some timing issues for the Blazers in the scrimmage, namely some dropped passes and miscommunication between the quarterbacks and wide receivers.
While Durham looked to be in midseason form, the Blazers’ QB acknowledges several areas for improvement the remainder of the spring.
“(I could improve on) just throwing – doing a lot more throwing and using my feet when I need to, pretty much,” Durham said, “Then, just reading defenses and taking what they give me.”
When asked about Durham’s highlight reel scramble, Jackson admits he wasn’t surprised by it. Since being hired as the 11th head coach in program history in mid-January, Jackson has enjoyed working with Durham on and off the field.
“I’m glad he’s on my team,” Jackson said of Durham. “He made a special play there and he’s done that before. He’s been doing that his whole career, ever since he’s been playing football. He’s special and we know that, and I’m glad he’s a quarterback for the Blazers.”
Jackson has become a hit with the VSU fanbase with his enthusiastic energy and easygoing nature, but those in attendance also got a chance to see Jackson’s fiery competitive side on Saturday.
A defensive-oriented coach, Jackson was pleased with how his defense came out in Saturday’s scrimmage but Jackson grew agitated toward the end of the session as the VSU offense began to dominate on the ground and score touchdowns down the stretch.
Seemingly disgusted with how the defense began to get pushed around, Jackson shouted at the defense and implored the offense to take advantage if the defense was backing down.
All things considered, improving the Blazers’ defense and building depth have been points of emphasis this spring and in its first live action, the defense delivered – forcing several incompletions, picking off a couple of passes and recovering a fumble for good measure.
“You cannot win a championship and get outscored...you can’t do it,” Jackson said. “There’s a standard that we set with everything and defensively, we want to play great defense and not because I’m a defensive guy, it’s just the name of the game. When we see guys not doing what the standard is, not living up to the standard of defense, we really take offense to that. We have to correct those guys and that’s what we were doing today.”
The Blazers return to the practice field for a shelled practice Tuesday morning, followed by a another session Thursday, March 31. The team will be in full pads for practice April 2, before practices in shells April 5 and helmets April 7 prior to the team’s spring game.
Kickoff for the team’s spring game is set for 7 p.m. on April 8.
“The ebbs and flows of the game happened to us,” Jackson said of his team’s performance. “We started fast on defense, not so fast on offense. We finished strong on offense, not so strong on defense. We’ve got to figure out how to do both at the same time. But when you’re going against each other, you want to see the give and take. That’s how you know you’ve got a good football team.”
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
