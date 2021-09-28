TALLAHASSEE – The Valwood Valiants (1-4) overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but came up short in a 50-44 loss to the North Florida Christian Eagles (4-1) Friday night.
Going into the fourth quarter, the game had been tied three times – setting up a wild finish.
The Eagles opened the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead back from the Valiants. After great offensive plays from Pickles, the Eagles found themselves back in Valiants territory.
On a crucial third down, Pickles hit receiver Ray Daly on a 30-yard touchdown pass, giving the Eagles a 42-38 lead with 11:15 left in the third quarter.
The game had the feel of a heavyweight fight as both teams were throwing haymakers throughout.
The Valiants came out on their next drive with the intentions of answering the Eagles' touchdown. Sanders and Pettigrew exchanged the role of go-to guy for the Valiants, picking up tough yards as they found themselves in the red zone.
On the next play from the one-yard line, Pettigrew lowered his shoulder to get the Valiants into the end zone.
Pushing the Valiants back in front of the Eagles 44-42 with over 6 minutes left in the game. The Eagles would have one more answer for the Valiants as they drove down the field in four plays.
The Eagles slipped the ball to running back Devon Jackson, who scampered into the end zone – putting the finishing touches on the game.
Valiants coach Justin Henderson was very pleased with his team performance despite the loss.
“I thought our offensive line established the pace of the game, with just grinding and pounding away throughout the game,” said Henderson. “We had that 'it' factor that we were looking for and they kept fighting, I’m proud of their effort and proud how this team is progressing going forward.”
After giving up a touchdown to open the third quarter, the Valiants' offense looked to make up for the score right away. Tahj Sanders and Noah Pettigrew rotated carries as the Valiants drove down the field until Pettigrew bulldozed into the end zone – cutting the lead to 30-24 with 6:24 left in the third quarter.
The Valiants successfully recovered the onside kick as the Eagles did to open the second half to potentially tie the game. The Valiants got right back to work as they drove the ball to red zone.
Once again, the Valiants leaned on Pettigrew, who carried a host of Eagles defenders into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown to tie the game at 30 with 2:44 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles had an answer for the Valiants as they came out in a rapid-fire offense. Eagles quarterback JP Pickles went 4 for 4 in the passing game as he led them into the end zone.
On the next play, from the 6-yard line, Pickles called his own number as he shifted his way through the defensive line for a 6-yard touchdown, pushing the Eagles in front with a 36-30 lead with 34 seconds left in the half.
With one more offensive possession before the half, the Valiants’ offense only needed one play from scrimmage as Sanders rumbled his way up field for a 47-yard touchdown to tie the game once again. Pettigrew punched in the two-point conversion to give Valwood a 38-36 lead – the team’s first lead of the game.
Pettigrew had 24 carries for 179 yards and three touchdowns, while Sanders finished with 18 carries for 175 yards with three scores of his own.
Junior Eli Pay led the Valiants with six tackles in the loss.
UP NEXT
The Valiants return home this week as they prepare for John Milledge Academy on Friday with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
