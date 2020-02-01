THOMASVILLE — One of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory is set to begin for the Thomasville Bulldogs baseball team. A team that finished 23-9 last year and lost just one Region 1-AA game last year returns eight seniors and has aspirations of making a deep run in this year's state playoffs.
“We've had a pretty decent run here the past few years and have a really good core group of guys that have some experience under their belt; some of them all the way back to their freshman years,” Thomasville coach Erik McDougald said. “They want to go out and be the best group ever, possibly. That's kind of their mindset. They definitely want to finish what they feel like has been started.”
Thomasville's senior class has produced 75 wins over the past three seasons, which included trips to the quarterfinal round of the state tournament in 2017 and 2018.
The Bulldogs' key returnees include senior pitcher Hurston Waldrep. A right-handed hurler and all-region selection, Waldrep enters his final year with the Bulldogs having signed with the University of Southern Miss.
“He's got a big arm and a bigger work ethic,” McDougald said.
The Bulldogs also return senior Harrison Stewart. McDougald said Stewart can play multiple positions on the field. He also has a knack for delivering key hits, specifically triples. Who can forget the 2017 game against Upson-Lee when Stewart, just a freshman, hit a walk-off triple to cap a stunning 9-8 victory for the Bulldogs?
“He played a good bit of first base and left field his sophomore year. He played third base last year. He did a little DH,” McDougald said. “He's just an athletic kid that can do a lot of different things. He definitely has a presence at the plate as well.”
Jacob Bradshaw saw substantial playing time as a freshman on the mound and enters his senior season having committed to play at the University of North Alabama.
Maylon Cochran, another senior, has played second base and third base and could play shortstop this year. McDougald calls senior Jay Thomas a “really good defensive player.”
Jaylen Jones, who's committed to Michigan, also returns for his final year, as do Boomer Slocumb and Ryan Jones.
“For a double-A school, eight guys, that is a pretty large class,” McDougald said. “Especially, when you look at a lot of them have started since their freshman years. We've got a good core of guys here that have been through it all.
“They have a really good chemistry together. That's probably the thing I pay attention to the most. Talent's fun to have, (but) if you have got guys that get along and really care about each other and are willing to put others ahead of themselves, that's what it's all about.”
Thomasville will open the season Feb. 11 at Cook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.