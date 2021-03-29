DASHER –– The Georgia Christian volleyball program made history Thursday morning.
Generals senior standout Jenna Sykes, who played on the inaugural volleyball team at GCS, signed a letter of intent with Faulkner University.
Sykes is the first volleyball player to sign a college scholarship. Coincidentally, Sykes' coach Carrie Johnson also played at Faulkner.
“I feel like I’m showing a really big example for the younger girls that even though we’re a small private school, you can go to college and play volleyball,” Sykes said. “It’s a huge honor for me to be the first person to go to college and have a scholarship for volleyball.”
According to Sykes, choosing Faulkner was a no-brainer. Her sister, Morgan, played college basketball at Faulkner under head coach Reed Sutton.
Though other schools courted her, Sykes was sold on the familiarity her family has with the program as well as the Christian background of the school.
“Some other schools did approach me,” Sykes said. “But my older sister played college basketball there and my whole family went there and so it was just kind of a family thing and I really love the campus and the Christian aspect of it.”
As if her own family's connection to Faulker wasn't enough, Sykes also has the added benefit of having GCS Athletic Director and head football coach Chuck Knapp as a selling point.
Knapp, who spent 13 of his 17 years in coaching at the school, expressed excitement for Sykes signing with his former school and lauded the senior for her work ethic and leadership.
“Any time we have a student that signs a scholarship, whether it be an academic scholarship or an athletic scholarship, that’s a huge moment,” Knapp said. “It’s a huge moment because it’s proof and it's evidence and it’s acceptance of the hard work that went in behind the scenes. Today, we’re here to honor Jenna Sykes as she signs an athletic scholarship to play volleyball at The Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama.
“What’s great about that is the history that goes behind all that. We know the hard work that Jenna and the Sykes family has put into all the sports, let alone volleyball but she was on the very first volleyball team that we had here and on top of that, she was an integral part in leading the girls to their first regional championship this year. We talk about legacy, we talk about foundation with all our athletes. This is a prime example of exactly what we’re talking about. This is a great moment for them, a great opportunity for her to go there. Tori Renda over there at Faulkner University, who I know really, really well –– she’s getting a really great player, a great leader and a great teammate. We’re proud of her."
This past season, Sykes helped lead the Generals to its first region championship in the team's six-year history and first 10-win season in program history.
As the Generals' first volleyball signee, Sykes now has the unique distinction of being a mentor to younger players in the program. After signing her letter of intent with the Eagles, Sykes said her goal is to leave a legacy of teamwork and leadership for future generations of Generals.
“I really want to leave the example of teamwork and leadership,” Sykes said of the legacy she wants to leave at Georgia Christian. “Even through trials, like from COVID this year, we still came out on top as the region champions. Having that leadership aspect and being with the younger girls and the middle school team and just helping them with practices, I want to leave a pathway for the younger girls for them to be leaders.”
Once Sykes graduates in two months time, she'll have new memories to make with all-new teammates and coaches. When asked what she'll miss most about high school, Sykes pointed to Georgia Christian's family atmosphere.
“I’ll miss our close-knit family,” Sykes said about moving on to the college level in the fall. “We are a school, but we’re also a family. I’m going to miss all the football boys coming in and watching our volleyball games and the tight relationships that we have with all our coaches and every student here.”
