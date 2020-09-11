TIFTON — Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway has issued an update regarding the football program Friday afternoon. The team had been scheduled to face Valdosta Friday night, but canceled hours before kickoff because of positive COVID-19 cases on the team.
Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway provided an update Friday afternoon.
“In order to provide clarity, the Tift County High School football program has four positive players and one positive coach as of this Friday,” said Hathaway in a statement. The positive coach is head coach Ashley Anders, who was admitted to Tift Regional Medical Center with COVID-19 and influenza.
“At this time, the team has not been quarantined and next Friday’s game [at Thomas County Central] has not been cancelled. We are working with the Department of Public Health to continue contact tracing,” said Hathaway.
“As we have said from the beginning, this situation remains fluid, and we will continue to respond accordingly. We have been sharing our weekly numbers, and they continue to remain low. The numbers reported this week include all current positive football players and coaches. They also include all quarantined possible exposures we were aware of at the close of business Thursday.”
Tift County Schools posted its numbers Friday afternoon on social media, which are current through Thursday, Sept. 10. The system reported five total students with a current positive COVID-19 status and 49 students quarantined for possible exposure.
One employee has a current positive COVID-19 status and 18 employees are under quarantine.
Hathaway said positive cases are reported daily as required to the Department of Public Health and Tift County Schools also assists in contact tracing.
“The Tift County School System will continue to do our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in order to provide for the safety and security of our staff and students,” Hathaway said. “We appreciate your continued patience and grace at this time.”
Senior Night was scheduled for the Valdosta game. The school system said it will be held at a later date.
