Supporters surprise Titletown Titans with sendoff, meals

VALDOSTA –– Ahead of the team's Pop Warner Super Bowl final today, supporters held a surprise sendoff for the Titletown Titans Friday night at the VHS Performing Arts Center.
The Titans left Valdosta after the festivities, heading to Orlando for their game against the Brick City Lions (N.J.) today at 1:30 p.m on Field 18 at ESPN's Wide World of Sports.
Prior to the sendoff, the team was addressed by Georgia House Representative and Valdosta native Dexter Sharper.
Valdosta City Schools athletic director Reginald Mitchell talked about what today's game means to the city.
"It means a lot, man," Mitchell said. "I want to thank the community for supporting us and the Titletown Titans organziation. This community stepped up and helped make this possible. We had a lot of trips we had to take –– we've been traveling all over the state of Georgia. To be in the Pop Warner Super Bowl and hopefully to win it, no team in the state of Georgia has done that since 1929, which was the inception of Pop Warner.
"The opportunity these guys have is to make history. This is a history-making run. We have an opponent, the Brick City Lions from New Jersey, that are big, tall, long and fast so we'll have our work cut out for us. These guys have been working so hard and I can't think of 25 more guys to take to Orlando, Florida to play in this championship game (today)."
The game will be streamed on ESPN3.
