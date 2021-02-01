VALDOSTA –– Change is good.
The Valdosta State Blazers (9-3 Gulf South Conference) bounced back with a gritty 71-61 win over the West Georgia Wolves (3-6 GSC) Saturday.
Less than 24 hours after being outgunned by the Wolves on their home floor, the Blazers felt they needed to make some changes.
The biggest change involved swapping out three starters –– moving Cam Hamilton, Jakari Gallon and Travis Bianco to the bench in favor of Maurice Gordon, Malik Hunt and Jacolbey Owens.
"I don't want to get too deep into why or who or whatever –– I just wanted to go with those five," Blazers head coach Mike Helfer said of the player swap. "Those were the five that I thought were the right five for today."
With the starting group altered, it opened an opportunity for junior forward Mohamed Fofana.
Playing a season-high 27 minutes, the New York City product delivered a masterpiece –– scoring a team-best 14 points on a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor, while pulling down eight rebounds and handing out three assists.
"It just felt good –– just playing hard," Fofana said of his breakout game. "It starts with the hustle plays. I started with an offensive rebound and just being there for my teammates and that just gets you going. It gets the whole team going, which is what we want. ... It's good for confidence and for me to develop my game and things, but we have a lot of players on our team. We're very versatile and we can have anybody score on a given night. Anybody can step up and I'm just glad that I was able to help my team win this game."
Led by an inspired effort from Fofana, who spend much of the night diving for loose balls and competing for rebounds, the Blazers needed to get gritty on both ends to tame the Wolves.
Shooting poorly for the second night in a row, the Blazers amped up their aggression on defense –– holding the Wolves to 32.3% shooting. While they allowed 11 three-pointers to Wolves, the Blazers made those looks tougher as the Wolves went 11-of-33 from beyond the arc.
After Friday's 12-of-20 long-range display, Blazers head coach Mike Helfer liked what his team accomplished defensively.
"I was proud of our guys," Helfer said. "Our effort tonight on the defensive end to hold them to 30 percent was pretty dang good.
"That was a possession game. We've got to learn to win the lower possession games when teams milk the shot clock all the way down to five. You've just got to make good decisions. I thought we got a little bit better, but we can still get better yet on some of those critical decisions."
The Blazers shot 36.8% and hit just 7-of-25 from 3-point land, but bludgeoned the Wolves on the backboards 56-35 on Saturday.
In addition to their rebounding advantage, the Blazers outscored the Wolves 34-20 in the paint and 16-5 in second chance points.
The bench had a significant impact, led by Fofana –– outscoring West Georgia 34-16.
Jacolbey Owens joined Fofana in double figures with 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting. Having attempted just three 3-pointers all season, Owens made a season-high three 3-pointers in four attempts against the Wolves on Saturday.
"Colbey can make shots and make 3s," Helfer said. "He can make pull-ups and he scores it at the rim. He's a tough matchup because he does score it at all three levels. He did it tonight. He scored at all three levels and played really well."
Leading 36-33 at halftime, the Blazers got a little separation as Fofana stole the ball from the Wolves' Deng Nhial and drew a foul as he looked to score in transition. Fofana made both free throws to open up a 53-45 lead with 10:54 left in the game.
After two free throws by the Wolves' Kadeim Jones, the Blazers answered with a 3-pointer from leading scorer Imoras Agee to push the lead to 56-47 with 9:42 left.
The Blazers extended the lead to double-digits soon after when Fofana hit Bianco on a cut and finish to make it a 60-49 game with 8:02 remaining in the game.
The Wolves answered with a 10-4 spurt capped by a 3 from JJ Barnes that cut the VSU lead to 64-59 with 2:50 to play.
The run was the Wolves' last time they'd be as close as Maurice Gordon put an exclamation point on the Blazers' victory with an emphatic two-handed flush off a feed from Owens with 35 seconds left in the game.
Burke Putnam added two points from the free throw line with 25 seconds left, then the Wolves' Michael Zabetakis added two of his own with 17 seconds left for the final margin.
Putnam finished with nine points and nine rebounds for the Blazers. Agee shot 4-of-14 from the floor for nine points and grabbed seven rebounds. Cam Hamilton scored nine points on 4-of-13 shooting, along with five rebounds and two assists, while Bianco added eight points and seven rebounds. Gordon contributed six points, including two highlight reel dunks, and a season-high 10 rebounds in his first start of the season.
With the win, the Blazers snapped a three-game home losing streak –– their longest such streak since the 2014-15 season.
Barnes led the Wolves with 16 points off the bench, 12 coming from 3-point range in the loss. After scoring 25 points in the Wolves' win on Friday, Jones was held to 15 points on 4-of-14 shooting on Saturday. Tommaso Gini added 13 points and nine rebounds, making 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, as the Wolves fell to 3-6 on the season.
UP NEXT
West Georgia: Goes on the road to face West Florida in a weekend series Friday, Feb. 5.
Valdosta State: Visits Montevallo for a weekend series this Friday.
