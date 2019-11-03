VALDOSTA –– On the golf course, Valdosta High senior Grace Lansdell is making waves.
Arriving at Valdosta after starting her golf career at Camden County in St. Mary’s, Ga., Lansdell became a top player for the Wildcats this past season and on Friday, inked her commitment to Truett McConnell University.
“It means a lot to me –– me and my dad have worked very hard at putting my golf game together and all this hard work, it’s finally paid off,” Lansdell said. “It means a lot to see where I’m going.”
Once she wraps her senior season with the ‘Cats in the spring, Lansdell will join the Bears led by head women’s coach Steve Patton.
According to Lansdell, her first meeting with Patton was a big factor in her decision.
Well, that and one of South Georgia’s biggest annoyances.
“Definitely Coach Patton,” Grace said of what sold her on Truett. “He’s such an awesome guy. He’s so funny and the campus is beautiful also. It’s right up in the mountains and the weather is very nice –– you don’t have any gnats up there, so that was a big, big factor.”
Golf aside, Lansdell’s not-so-hidden talent is music.
She sings, plays the guitar and the piano and even has her own YouTube channel with over 1,300 subscribers. A quick dive into the channel reveals her own renditions of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, “Make It To Me” by Sam Smith and “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac.
Patton recalls how he found out about Grace’s talent, and even a standing offer he proposed as a joke.
“She had told me she likes to sing so I didn’t think twice about it,” Patton explained. “But then she told me she had her own YouTube channel, so I pulled her up and listened to her. ... She could be singing on the radio. She sings that good, she’s got the voice of an angel, so that’s exciting for me too. I joked around with her, I said, ‘We’re gonna cut us a little CD together.’ I can’t really sing but I like to think I can [laughs].”
Whether Lansdell and Patton go on tour remains to be seen, but Patton is giddy about having Lansdell join the Bears –– of course, as a golfer but even more so as a person.
“She’s got so much depth to her as a person,” Patton said. “We’re a Christian school and Grace is also a Christian. I lead team bible studies and things like that and that’ going to be a big part of having her. If I had a checklist of boxes, most kids have some of them. She literally checks every one of them.”
Valdosta High golf coach Stacey Duckworth called Lansdell “a pleasant surprise” for his team last season. Lansdell emerged as the team’s No. 2 golfer and at times, performed well as the team’s No. 1.
Working with Lansdell closely, Duckworth lauds her ability to drive the ball and her demeanor on the greens when reading putts.
“I think she’ll transition well,” Duckworth said. “This past summer, she played in some tournaments and that’s how Coach Patton found out about her. He saw her play those tournaments this summer and she’s actually gone to watch the team play some and play some practice rounds. She’ll also do that during the golf season on Sundays when they’re in the area. I think she’ll fit in well. I think that’s a good situation for her there at Truett McConnell and it’s going to be great for her and great for them, too.”
For Lansdell, the amount of work she has put in allowed Friday’s signing to come to fruition. Her father, Mike Lansdell, has worked with Grace on her golf game all her life and discussed what this day means to him and his family after the signing.
“This day is a testament to her hard work over the last four years –– her perseverance, a lot of practice and not giving up,” Grace’s father, Mike Lansdell said. “You combine all those things and it shows that if you keep focused on the goal of something you really want to do in life, you can do it. She just works extremely hard at getting better and it takes a lot of practice. ... We’re very proud of her.”
Grace will follow in the footsteps of former Valdosta High standouts Dori Carter, a U.S. Open participant and nine-year professional, and teammate Padgett Chitty, who signed with Division I Central Michigan last year.
It’s the rich history of women’s golf at Valdosta High that she cherishes being a part of and something she says she’ll miss most when she graduates next May.
Patton views Lansdell as a generational player for the Bears, a face that runs the place in women’s golf.
“Grace is everything I look for in a student-athlete,” Patton said. “You’ve heard people referred to as the total package and she is it. She will potentially be the best female golfer to ever step foot on our campus. She’s that good.
“As good as she is now, she’s going to get even better as we go along. But what I love about her more so than that, is everything she brings. She’s a phenomenal musician and she’s going to be able to explore that musical side while she’s at Truett. She is very, very smart in the classroom. She’s gifted as far as her social skills and meeting people. I just think she’s going to be the face of our franchise for all four years she’s there.”
With a budding career as a golfer on the front burner and her love of music keeping her in tune, Lansdell is ready to join a new family hungry for success.
“Truett is just a big family,” Grace said. “When I met the golf team, we all got along really well. I feel like we’ll all feed off of each other in a good way, in a competitive way to make our team better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.