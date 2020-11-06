VALDOSTA –– Listening to Lowndes Vikings defensive lineman Leon Williams talk about football, he sounds like a 20-year coaching veteran.
With his knowledge of the game, he paints pictures with his words.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior leads the undefeated, No. 7-ranked Vikings in sacks this season.
Williams has spent almost his whole life in Valdosta, having a stint up US-221 in Lakeland, Ga. He's been around football since birth and began playing at seven years old.
He uses football as a getaway from real life and cherishes the family environment that comes with the game.
“Everybody goes through something and life isn’t perfect,” Williams said. “When you are on the football field, you don’t feel a lot of pain and you can laugh with your family. This is a family situation here. You think about nothing but winning, brotherhood and having everyone together.”
Just one tackle shy of 100 in his Viking career, Williams will be headed to Kent State University in Kent, Ohio on a football scholarship.
Williams sees it as a challenge to make a name for his family back home in Valdosta.
“My purpose of playing football is to escape from Valdosta and get an education,” he said after practice Wednesday. “No one in my family has ever been through the college football route, so it’s a big step for me and my family.”
Williams’ 99th tackle may have been the biggest one of his career, securing a 17-13 comeback victory for the Vikings against Tift County in the Region 1-7A opener.
He blasted through the offensive line to stop the Blue Devils on 4th-and-2 with a little over a minute left in the game.
“Coach (Mark) Hurt always taught me to go flat down the line to follow the guard when he pulls,” Williams said. “We did that play one thousand times during practice, so when I finally saw it, I tilted in the B gap and saw the guard flow, so I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a kill shot, everything is opening up.’ When I hit him, I heard the whole crowd roar, so I was turned up going to the sideline and saw Coach Hurt falling to the ground trying to chase after me. It felt good to use my talent to accomplish what he told me to do. It was a real tough situation, and I knew if we stopped him, that would end the game. So, we had to get it done.”
During the little time that he has off from football, Williams keeps it simple in his spare time.
“Saturdays are my only time off from football and school,” he said. “I just either stay in my house and watch Netflix or go hang out with some friends and do chill stuff like go out to eat and maybe a little partying. Nothing too major.”
Though he has his athletic scholarship secured, Williams wants his senior teammates to have an end goal, whether football is in the cards or not.
He also wants to help propel them to attention from recruits if the Vikings make it deep into the state playoffs.
“I know everybody doesn't have a scholarship for this team, so I want to make it all the way to the top, to the state championship, so everyone can have the chance to play college football,” the three-star recruit said. “I want all my brothers to be happy and safe and to have a next plan for their future. Not everybody will get a scholarship anywhere, but if we all make it to the top, more college recruits will come out to look at us.”
Williams received his first offer late himself, not getting a letter until March of this year.
Kent State was the first team to look at the defensive lineman and he held that dear to him, along with the school being 14 hours from home.
“At the end of last season, I had no offers and everybody else was getting them,” Williams said. “I was wondering why I wasn’t getting any, but Kent State was the first one to look at me. I saw them follow me on Twitter and I did not exactly know what was going on, but they finally took the time out their day to look at me and put a full offer on the table. I had other teams offer after that, but it didn’t feel the same as Kent State because they were always the first.”
Though Kent State was the first school to court him, Williams insists he is not going to KSU solely because they were the first to express interest.
He also wanted the challenge of going to a different region and getting away from his comfort zone in the south.
“They’re far away too and I wanted to get out of Valdosta because I’ve been in the south my whole life,” Williams said. “Ohio is a real good escape and that’s where I want to be. My parents and my uncle agreed with me to go far away because when you stay in town, you usually get in trouble with the people you used to hang around all the time so going farther, seeing different things, and meeting new people was the other reason.”
When Williams suits up for the Golden Flashes next fall, he will remain a student of the game and hopes it is the beginning of starting a legacy for himself and Vikings football while also trying to live the life of a college student.
“I’m pretty sure I’m the first person to go to Kent State out of Lowndes,” he said. “I want to leave a patch there and of course I want to make the All-MAC team. I want to be the leader in sacks and total tackles. I am not going to say I want to start the first year, but I do want to learn something. Of course, I am going to party, but I want to accomplish my dreams and not flunk out and be one of the boys that come home early. I want to be in the rotation and flex for my boys in Valdosta and put them on to the North with scholarships like Jacurri is doing. I don’t know why people think the south is less than the north because they get all the attention like the south is lacking so I want people down here to get noticed more.”
Though Williams does not have a major declared just yet, he knows he wants his career path to be in psychology or criminal justice if football does not work out.
“I’m still really thinking about that decision,” he said. “I want to be a therapist and study psychology, but I also want to do something in law enforcement like criminal justice. Those are my goals in my education, but I really don’t know yet, though.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.