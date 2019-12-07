VALDOSTA –– The fourth quarter is not always the line between winning and losing.
On Friday, the Valdosta High School Wildcats 49-42 win over Tift County stemmed from a stingy defensive effort in the third quarter.
Tift County’s Jatarion Lee won the tip for the Blue Devils to get the ball rolling.
Wildcats’ Rickey Brown made his presence felt hitting two threes within the first two minutes of the game.
Valdosta held the momentum for the majority of the first quarter as they led 8-2 at one point but Tift began to come alive and force a tie at 12 to end the period.
Buckets continued to be traded as center Tye Conner used his 300 lbs. frame to bully his way into the paint to give his team a one-point advantage at halftime.
Then the third quarter happened.
Rickey Brown named continued to be called, driving his way to the basket multiple times to create separation in the score.
But Brown wasn’t even the biggest story.
The Wildcats defense suffocated the Blue Devils’ offense as they only allowed three points in the third quarter.
“We decided to go man-to-man because the zone gave them too much space and time to think about what they wanted to do,” Wildcats head coach Darrell Lockhart said. “You don’t win anything if you don’t play any defense.”
To add insult to injury, forward Jacquez Anderson knocked down a three pointer to end the quarter and extend the Wildcats lead to 37-24.
The Blue Devils then tried to storm back, going on a 7-2 run when point guard Jyamier Beckhom got a steal and fastbreak score to bring their deficit eight.
They wouldn’t go away.
Kobee Smith hit a shot to cut Valdosta’s lead down to 45-39 with just two minutes remaining.
But time management killed the Blue Devils.
Taking an extensive period of time to commit intentional fouls took them out in crunch time.
But Jacquez Anderson wasn’t done yet.
Anderson jammed in a right-handed dunk for the exclamation point with 15 seconds to go to end the game on a high energy play.
Coach Lockhart preached that his players must be more responsible with the ball as they committed turnovers that could have been detrimental to their success if Tift County capitalized.
“We have to be more disciplined. The turnovers could have killed us and we need to be mindful of what we are doing,” Lockhart said.
The Wildcats are now 5-1 this season and will be visited by their in-town rivals in the Lowndes Vikings on Saturday at 7:30.
Valdosta girls 57
Tift County 51
Late defense leads Lady Wildcats over Lady Blue Devils
A game of momentum.
The Valdosta High School Lady Wildcats (5-2) called on some stiff defense and opportunities to lift them over the Lady Blue Devils of Tift County with a score of 57-51.
The game started when Lady Wildcats’ freshman big Essence Cody won the tipoff.
The Lady Wildcats and Lady Blue Devils traded buckets within the first three minutes of the game before point guard Nicky Jones responded with two consecutive threes for Valdosta.
Defensive lapses and fouling gave the Lady Blue Devils the advantage as they ended the first quarter up 17-14 when point guard Daejah Bailey hit one of her two free throws with two seconds left.
The Lady Wildcats came out in the second quarter swinging, going on a 7-2 run to tie the game at 21.
The Lady Blue Devils then took the momentum back, going on a 11-3 run after center Tamara Way grabbed a rebound and aggressively scored under the basket.
Buckets then were hard to come by as the Lady Blue Devils’ defense got stingy.
They caused turnovers and halted shots before power forward Caitlyn Carter converted an and-one before the half for the Lady Wildcats.
Entering the second half, the momentum shifted.
Tamara Ellis and Mikeria Carter combined for Valdosta’s first ten points.
Ellis knocked down two three-pointers and Carter scored two fastbreak scores at the basket to bring the Lady Wildcats in striking distance.
The Lady Blue Devils then got their feet under them as they ended the third quarter leading 47-42 when Heather Wells knocked down a three as time expired.
Essence Cody made her presence known in the fourth quarter began when she scored on two consecutive and-ones (missed both free throws) with one of them coming from her getting a steal and running the floor.
This closed the gap to two as the Lady Blue Devils still led 48-46.
Jayla Cody then tied the ball game at 48 after driving to the basket with 6:09 to go.
Essence Cody left the game for a while when she injured her right shoulder in a scuffle for the ball with 3:19 left. She checked back in less than two minutes later.
Jayla Cody scored on an and-one to finally take the lead from the Lady Blue Devils, grabbing a 52-51 advantage.
And the Lady Wildcats never looked back.
They held the Lady Blue Devils scoreless for the remaining of the game and extended their lead to six behind two free throws from Mikeria Carter and Tamara Ellis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.